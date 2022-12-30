Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working in capital area. Habitat's vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works towards this vision by building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live. Habitat's mission is to put God's love into action. Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Area brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Newsletters

Recommended for you