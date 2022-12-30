Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working in capital area. Habitat's vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works towards this vision by building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live. Habitat's mission is to put God's love into action. Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Area brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.
As part of their willingness to partner, Habitat's homebuyers invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called sweat equity, working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners. Habitat for Humanity follows a nondiscriminatory policy of family selection. Neither race nor religion is a factor in choosing Habitat's homeowners.
Habitat has recently opened ReStore. The purpose of ReStore is to resell donated construction and household-related items which are primarily donated by businesses, companies, and individuals. In turn, those items are sold to the public in a retail situation and the profit supports the affiliates work. This is a new revenue stream to continue Habitat's mission in providing safe, decent, affordable housing to the families they serve.
