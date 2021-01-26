The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission has been awarded two grants totaling $795,480 by the Mississippi Transportation Commission for multimodal transportation projects.
HCPHC received a $395,480 grant for the design and installation of public dock mooring dolphins at Port Bienville Industrial Park and the addition of 570 feet of shoreline armor to protect the bank against erosion. Total cost of the project is $700,000.
The $400,000 grant will be used to upgrade a portion of railroad tracks at the industrial park. The work includes replacing 5,750 feet of 90-pound rail with 115-pound rail, replacing damaged timber ties, removing timber turnout ties and replacing them with steel tie turnouts and adding 500 tons of ballast.
“The waterways and rail system at Port Bienville are among the county’s most valuable assets for economic development, and these two grants will help keep our transportation network competitive,” said Bill Cotter, Interim Chief Executive Officer.
In announcing the grants, Tom King, chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “Each mode of transportation is vital in its own way. Whether it’s by transporting people, goods or services, all modes work together to promote economic growth and development throughout the state.”