Hancock Whitney has again received Greenwich Associates national and regional awards for middle market and small business banking excellence and best brand. Founded in 1972, Greenwich Associates is the leading global provider of data, analytics, and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry and known for recognizing the best of the best among banks bringing quality service to clients.
Hancock Whitney earned 17 Greenwich Awards in 2020, raising the bank’s grand total of awards to 201, with 21 Best Brand Awards since 2013 and 180 Excellence Awards since 2005.
“Greenwich Associates awards represent the voices of our clients recognizing our associates’ commitment to the core values that guide how we strive to deliver 5-star service every day,” said Hancock Whitney Chief Operating Officer Shane Loper. “We are honored again to receive this recognition for excellence in middle market and small business banking and for best brand and invite others to visit our Gulf South financial centers to learn how we can help them achieve their financial goals and dreams.”