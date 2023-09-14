For the sixth consecutive year, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to financial, physical and/or mental wellness services across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
501(c)(3) organizations working to alleviate health disparities or provide socioeconomic support for underserved and low- to moderate-income communities are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Oct. 20.
Funding for the 2023 Hancock Whitney opportunity grants is part of Hancock Whitney’s Community Reinvestment Act program.
“The health of our communities is vital, and there is no doubt that improved health and financial stability are linked,” said Hancock Whitney Vice President for Community Development Programs Ashley Aubrey Harrison. “By expanding access to the quality health and financial support services people need to thrive, we are building stronger communities through economic mobility.”
The Greater New Orleans Foundation manages the grant application process. Hancock Whitney reviews applications and awards grants to qualifying nonprofits according to a competitive assessment that measures overall community impact.
“Increasing access to financial, physical and mental wellness services plays a vital role in creating more just and equitable communities,” said Andy Kopplin, president & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “As the Greater New Orleans Foundation celebrates 100 years of championing charitable giving, strengthening nonprofits and leading civic projects in our region, we are proud to again partner with Hancock Whitney as we work together to create the types of communities where we can all can thrive."
Hancock Whitney supports 501(c)(3) organizations serving 31 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and non-MSAs in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Last year, 21 nonprofits earned Hancock Whitney competitive grants.
How to apply
Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations may apply digitally for competitive grants of up to $25,000 through the Greater New Orleans Foundation online application portal.
The application process requires a tax identification number and includes a review for current standing with the Internal Revenue Service. By submitting a proposal, nonprofit organizations consent to sharing their application, financial information and other details related to their application with Hancock Whitney and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Application documents are stored electronically.