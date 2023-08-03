Business is booming in Harrison County, the state’s second-most populous county, and officials with the local development commission are excited about the future.
The coastal county, with a population of around 215,000, has a lot of great things going for it, said Bill Lavers, executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission.
The commission, established in 1958, is tasked with promoting the county and bringing businesses and residents to it.
Location, location, location
One of the county’s biggest advantages is its location on the Mississippi Sound, which connects to the Gulf of Mexico. Lavers said tourists flock to the county’s beaches, casinos, restaurants and shopping areas. He added that residents find its location affordable, convenient and relaxing, and CEOs enjoy the welcoming business climate and the available and talented workforce.
The county has five cities. Gulfport, with a population of around 71,000, is the largest of the five and the state’s second-largest city. Biloxi has a population of around 49,000, making it the state’s fourth-largest city. Together, they serve as county seats.
Other cities and their estimated populations include Long Beach, around 17,000; D’Iberville, around 14,500; and Pass Christian, around 6,500.
“Each city has its own personality, its own vibe,” Lavers said. “They all have perks.”
He added that individuals who like the hustle and bustle of a larger city will feel right at home in Gulfport, Biloxi or D’Iberville, and people who like a slower pace will love Long Beach and “The Pass.”
Diverse economic drivers
The county’s economy, with a gross domestic product of $10.5 billion, is powered by advanced manufacturing, aerospace, chemical production, health care, shipbuilding and tourism efforts, Lavers said.
Military investments also play a huge role. The county is home to assets like Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, which was founded in 1941, and the Naval Construction Battalion Center, which opened in 1942. Together, the locations employ more than 20,000 service members and civilians, making them the county’s largest employers.
The county’s manufacturers produce a number of specialty military products, such as submarine bow domes and armor-piercing ammunition. They also build ships like the Sea Hunter and Sea Hawk, which are unmanned rapid-response assets used for maritime surveillance and other missions.
Ocean Aero in Gulfport is an example of one of the county’s unique manufacturers, Lavers said. The company, originally based in San Diego, moved its headquarters to Harrison County last year. Workers at its Port of Gulfport facility build the world’s only autonomous underwater and surface vehicle, the TRITON.
The TRITON can be configured for missions across a number of industries, according to the Ocean Aero website. Its prepackaged payloads have applications for the defense, research and offshore energy sectors.
In addition to the military sites, other major employers include Mississippi Power, an investor-owned electric utility, and Chemours, which manufactures titanium oxide products. Also on the list are Memorial Health System, the Gulf Coast’s largest health care provider, and Leidos, which manufactures ships like the Sea Hunter and Sea Hawk.
The Port of Gulfport and its tenants are another major contributor to local employment. The port is home to, among other tenants, Dole, one of the world’s largest producers of fruits and vegetables; Chiquita, the banana producer and distributor; and Crowley, a logistics company.
Low living costs
The county boasts the lowest cost of living in the country, Lavers said.
“Our taxes are low, and our real estate costs are low,” he said. “We offer an affordable place to live, and people respond to that. We have people who visit us all the time for the climate, and they like the area for all of the things you can do here. And then they find out they can live here pretty inexpensively. So, they stay.”
The county has gained nearly 22,000 residents since 2013, according to data provided by the development commission.
Keeping talent
In addition to their mission of attracting businesses and residents, Lavers and his staff members are also charged with retaining talent. As a whole, Mississippi suffers from “brain drain,” or the departure of young and educated professionals.
To combat this phenomenon, the development commission established a unique program called SEA Force. The program allows the county’s high school juniors and seniors to work in paid internships at their preferred employers.
Students can explore their career options and discover the numerous possibilities Harrison County employers offer, Lavers said.
“Our thinking is that these students will enjoy these internships and discover that they can do great things here,” he said. “We hope they’ll realize they can make a good living right here. We want them to stay, and we think this program will help them realize the value we offer.”
The program currently has 38 participants.
What’s next
Even though the county is enjoying steady residential growth and a business boom, Lavers said he is always looking for “the next big thing.”
A new major project is already well in the works, he added.
Buc-ee’s, a chain of supersized travel centers, is building its first Mississippi location in Pass Christian. The $50 million project will result in a 70,000-square-foot megastore estimated to open in December 2024.
The Mississippi Buc-ee’s will create around 200 jobs, with starting pay at $15 per hour, and officials estimate the location will see up to 5 million visitors a year.
To accommodate the store’s expected popularity, workers are currently widening parts of Interstate 10. That project will take more than a year to complete.
This article is part of our ongoing “Our State” series, which profiles a different Mississippi county each month. Read our June 2023 profile of Lee County and our July 2023 profile of Madison County.
