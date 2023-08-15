Kate Mackey, a graduate student in anthropology at the University of Southern Mississippi, has always been passionate about teaching and working with students.
As she explored opportunities to pursue her aspirations, she came to the realization that anthropology is not often taught in K-12 schools in Mississippi despite the way it helps us understand the human condition.
In her pursuit to change this reality, Mackey devised a series of activities for a program that she titled “Anthropology Jr.,” with the aim to introduce the captivating world of anthropology to elementary-age children.
Over the summer, an opportunity arose to present the pilot program at Lillie Burney STEAM Academy in Hattiesburg. Mackey worked under the guidance of faculty member Dr. Marie Danforth and with students Sarah Boone and Savannah Logan. She also worked with USM alumna Nadine Armstrong, innovative programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation department.
“The pilot program enriched the students’ experience by engaging their minds through a series of interactive and enjoyable activities that introduced them to the four subdisciplines in anthropology,” Mackey said. “Students embarked on a thrilling journey where they interviewed aliens and superheroes, uncovered the secrets hidden within bones, excavated artifacts that unveil ancient lifeways, explored the fascinating diversity of words for snow and much more.”
The subdisciplines and the skills the different stations helped students develop included the following:
— Archaeology: By engaging in hands-on excavation, they learned about what is found in material records and how that can help them better understand humans of the past.
— Biological anthropology: By exploring and identifying human bones, they started understanding the human anatomy and discovered how we adapt to the environment.
— Cultural anthropology: By engaging in conversations with classmates and teachers about their lives, families and interests, they learned about different human experiences and practiced conversation and speech skills.
— Linguistic anthropology: By coming up with varied words for snow, they explored the impact of language on their thought processes and the way they interpret the world. This exercise enhanced their vocabulary and helped them conceptualize how people in other regions experience the world differently from them.
“Given the success of the pilot program, we plan on submitting a curriculum initiative that allows us to continue to introduce anthropology to K-12 students in the area,” Mackey said. “Additionally, we hope that this leads to a continued partnership with the city’s Parks and Recreation department as well as with schools and community programs looking to enrich students’ learning through interactive hands-on experiences.”
Reflecting on the success of this collaboration, Armstrong remarked that it has unfolded into a new initiative for Parks and Recreation called the STEM Saturday program. Set to unfold from August to November during the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers’ Market, this initiative promises to redefine engagement with science, technology, engineering and mathematics in an accessible manner.
“Our collaboration with the USM anthropology program was instrumental in achieving our aim of introducing participants to inspiring subjects through dynamic and interactive activities,” Armstrong said. “This unfolded into a new STEM Saturday initiative. Notably, Mackey and her team will be spearheading activities for the month of October, and I am eagerly anticipating this opportunity.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.