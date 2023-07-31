The hit film “Oppenheimer” brought the story surrounding the development of the world’s first atomic bomb to millions of moviegoers.
The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum — a hidden attraction in downtown Hattiesburg — is capitalizing on the movie’s success for its September exhibit and educating tourists about nearby nuclear testing conducted by the federal government almost 60 years ago.
Explosions in Lamar County
The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, a predecessor to the modern-day federal Department of Energy, conducted two blast tests in Lamar County in the 1960s. The detonations, part of Project Dribble, took place at the Salmon Site near Baxterville.
The government selected the site because of its Tatum Salt Dome, which is 2,700 feet deep. Officials figured the cavity would conceal any seismic shocks and prevent health dangers caused by deadly radiation.
Why the testing? The government needed to answer a series of questions about their bombs. Atomic energy commission officials wanted to know if the U.S. could conduct these underground tests without detection and if they could detect other countries who may be pursuing the same techniques.
They also wanted to know if such tests could be distinguished from normal seismic activity and what effects occurred to an area — its people and environments — after such an explosion.
The first bomb, nicknamed Salmon, was detonated on Oct. 22, 1964. According to officials from the museum’s operator, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, 400 residents were evacuated from the area and downwind of the site.
“For their trouble, adults were paid $10 and children $5,” notes the convention commission’s press release about the upcoming exhibit.
The Salmon bomb — with 5,000 tons of TNT — was detonated around 10 a.m., and the effects were felt up to 30 miles away.
“Pecans fell from trees, dogs howled in fear and creeks ran black with disturbed sediment,” notes the press release. “Within a week, hundreds of area residents had filed damage claims with the government, citing burst pipes, cracked masonry and suddenly dry wells.”
The government deemed the test — which created a spherical void about 110 feet in diameter — a success, and they began plans for a follow-up test. The second bomb, Sterling, was much smaller, with about 350 tons of TNT. It was detonated in the crater created by the previous bomb on Dec. 3, 1966.
“As the scientists hypothesized, the cavity absorbed nearly all of the blast’s seismic force,” the release notes. “People on the surface barely felt a bump.”
The tests gave “the government plenty of data on how underground nuclear tests could be hidden and detected,” according to convention commission officials. They were the only nuclear detonations to ever occur in the eastern United States.
The ‘Hattiesburg, You ‘Were’ The Bomb’ exhibit
The September exhibit — named “Hattiesburg, You ‘Were’ The Bomb” — charts the evolution of the country’s nuclear weapons, beginning with the 1940s Manhattan Project and moving through the Cold War era and beyond.
It includes artifacts from early weapons testing in southern Nevada and New Mexico as well as pop culture objects, including toys and advertisements. It also explores various treaties governing atomic bombs along with scientific perspectives analyzing the impact of radiation on humans, plants and animals.
“We hope this fascinating exhibit will ‘spark’ an interest in not only local history and nuclear testing but the Atomic Age as a whole,” notes the press release.
The exhibit was curated by Joseph Kent, director of curation and exhibits at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas. The museum, which opened in 2005, is a Smithsonian affiliate and uses lessons of the past and present to better understand the extent and effect of nuclear testing on worldwide nuclear deterrence and geopolitical history.
“Hattiesburg, You ‘Were’ The Bomb” opens Sept. 1 and runs for the entire month.
What can I do until then?
The Pocket Museum changes out its exhibits several times a year. The current exhibit — “Marbles Over Marbles” — started in July and ends at the end of August.
The exhibit features the marble collections of Hattiesburg couple Marty and Melinda Overstreet. They have been collecting the small spherical objects for more than 20 years.
Their collections include German handmade marbles from the late 1880s, machine-made marbles from the early 1900s and marbles with uranium, causing them to glow in the dark.
Some vintage marbles are “very collectible,” according to another press release from the convention commission.
“The most desired marbles are handmade, but size, manufacturer, condition and design also play an important factor in a collection,” the release notes.
Where is the Pocket Museum, and what exactly is it?
Officials keep the exact Pocket Museum address a mystery and urge visitors to explore the Hub City’s downtown area to find it. They gave us a hint, though: the museum is in an alley near the city’s historic Saenger Theater.
The museum opened in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials created it by converting a boarded-up window in a rear storeroom of the theater. The effort cost $800 and created the tiny museum, which is covered by security glass. A convention commission chef, Michael Gillespie, built the inside display cabinet. Lights and a single outside speaker were also added.
Since then, the museum has exploded in popularity.
“Since opening in August 2020, more than 400,000 visitors have ‘found’ it,” notes the press release. “The mystery of its location has caused it to be shared extensively on social media, which has fueled visitation, online commentary, and articles in state and nationwide publications.”
The museum also prompted the development of its surrounding alley, which now includes artwork and seating areas.
Keep up with “Mississippi’s tiniest museum” on Facebook at facebook.com/HattiesburgPocketMuseum.
If you go
If you visit the Pocket Museum, make sure you stop by other properties operated by the convention commission. By visiting them all, you can earn a free T-shirt through the new Hattiesburg Passport Program.
The commission, founded in 1991, operates the:
— African American Military History Museum, which preserves artifacts and history relating to Black military service members.
— Generations Strong Wall, which profiles inspiring Black residents of the Hub City.
— Saenger Theater, a circa-1929 performance venue.
— Hattiesburg Zoo, which features animals from Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas.
— Historic Eureka School, which opened in 1921 as one of only two brick high schools for Black students in the state.
— Lake Terrace Convention Center, a meeting space, and its connected The Lawn at Lake Terrace, an outdoor performance venue.
— Smith Drug Co., a historic store that served the Mobile Street commercial district, the center of Black commerce in Hattiesburg up until the 1960s.
Pick up your Hattiesburg passport at the military history museum, located at 305 E. 6th St., or at the zoo’s gift shop, located at 107 S. 17th Ave. At each stop, you earn a passport stamp. Out-of-towners with five stamps can redeem their passport for a Hattiesburg T-shirt at the Hattiesburg Visitor’s Center (5 Convention Center Plaza) or at the zoo gift shop.
Hattiesburg residents need seven stamps to get their free T-shirt.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.