One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Friday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago. Prigozhin, who was listed among those on board the plane, was eulogized Thursday by Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind a Wednesday crash that many saw as an assassination. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.
Nerve agents, poison and window falls. Over the years, Kremlin foes have been attacked or killed
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Over the years, Kremlin political critics, turncoat spies and journalists have been killed in a variety of ways. Their deaths range from the exotic — from drinking polonium-laced tea or touching a deadly nerve agent — to the more mundane of getting shot at close range. None, however, has been known to perish in an air accident. On Wednesday, a private plane carrying a mercenary chief who staged a brief rebellion in Russia plummeted into a field from tens of thousands of feet after breaking apart. Assassination attempts against foes of President Vladimir Putin have been common during his nearly quarter century in power. Relatives of the victims and the few survivors have blamed Russian authorities, but the Kremlin has routinely denied any involvement.
Spanish soccer president refuses to resign despite kissing a player on the lips at Women's World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The president of the Spanish soccer federation has refused to resign despite an uproar for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final. Luis Rubiales has told an emergency general assembly of the federation in Madrid "I won't resign." Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England in Australia. Several Spanish media outlets had reported that Rubiales was planning to step down. He instead says the kiss was "mutual and with the consent" of Hermoso. Hermoso had said in a video after the kiss last Sunday that "I didn't like it, but what can I do."
Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fencing and construction workers greet visitors to the Lincoln Memorial, signaling that — for the moment — the monument to the nation's 16th president is a work in progress. And so is the nation Abraham Lincoln saved and the dream that Martin Luther King Jr., envisioned nearly 60 years ago as he spoke from the steps of the memorial, visitors told the Associated Press as the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom approaches. A range of tourists and residents visiting the Lincoln and MLK memorials and the African American Museum of History and Culture reflected on the historic speech and agreed that while there have been steps backward, some progress has been made.
A CIA-backed 1953 coup in Iran haunts the country with people still trying to make sense of it
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Seventy years after a CIA-orchestrated coup toppled Iran's prime minister, its legacy remains both contentious and complicated for the Islamic Republic as tensions stay high with the United States. America feared a possible tilt toward the Soviet Union and the loss of Iranian crude oil. The coup unseating Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh was highlighted as a symbol of Western imperialism by Iran's theocracy. But it appeared backed at the time by the country's leading Shiite clergy. Such conflicts are common in Iran. And as tensions now again are high with the U.S., controlling which allegory Iranians see in the coup has grown more important for both the country's government and its people.
Maui County sues power company, saying utility did not turn off electricity during deadly wildfires
HONOLULU (AP) — Maui County has sued Hawaiian Electric Company over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane. The Aug. 8 fire killed at least 115 people and left an unknown number of others missing. A Hawaiian Electric statement says they're "very disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path while the investigation is still unfolding."
GOP support for gun restrictions slips a year after Congress passed firearms law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and independent support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms safety legislation in decades with bipartisan support. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows the gap between Democrats and Republicans on the issue of guns is widening. Democrats consistently outpace Republicans and independents in their belief gun laws in the U.S. should be strengthened. The poll finds GOP support has dropped even further behind over the past year. Ninety-two percent of Democrats want stronger gun laws. Republican desire for more expansive legislation has dropped to 32% from 49% last summer. Independents' support declined slightly to 61% from 72%.
Europe is cracking down on Big Tech. This is what will change when you sign on
LONDON (AP) — Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon. That's because Big Tech companies are now subject to a pioneering new set of EU digital regulations. The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users when it comes to privacy, transparency and removal of harmful or illegal content. They can now turn off AI-recommended videos, know why a post was taken down and report fake products. It's also easier to flag harmful content, and kids won't be targeted by digital ads.
What is Stockholm syndrome? It all started with a bank robbery 50 years ago
STOCKHOLM (AP) — This week marks 50 years since a failed bank robbery that gave rise to Stockholm syndrome, a term used to describe the bond that victims of kidnappings or hostage situations sometimes develop with their captors. It has since been applied to a series of hostage-takings around the world including the kidnapping of newspaper heiress Patty Hearst in the 1970s. In some cases, hostages or kidnapping victims may develop sympathies for their captors and their cause or demands and even turn against the police. Experts describe it as a psychological coping mechanism used by some hostages to endure the trauma of being held captive and abused.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.