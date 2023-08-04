Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: The defendant was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present. But there's nothing routine about this case. The defendant is Donald Trump, accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president's inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign, including some currently on his payroll. His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington's federal courthouse two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement.
Ukrainian official says drones hit naval ship in Russian port. It's the latest attack inside Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian sea drones have attacked a major Russian port on the Black Sea, damaging a naval ship. That's according to a Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was the latest in a series of strikes inside Russia as Kyiv vowed to bring the fight home to them. Moscow claimed it repelled the attack. The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the 18-month war. The port hosts a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal and is key for exports. It lies just across the Black Sea from Crimea, where Russia's Defense Ministry said it thwarted another attack overnight.
Congressional delegation to tour blood-stained halls where Parkland school massacre happened
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Nine members of Congress are expected to tour the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls where the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre happened. The six Democrats and three Republicans on Friday are scheduled to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's old freshman building, the scene of the shooting that killed 17. It has remained locked behind a chain-link fence for use in last year's trial of shooter Nikolas Cruz. After the tour, a shooting reenactment will be staged as part of a lawsuit filed by the victims' families against former Deputy Scot Peterson and the Broward Sheriff's Office. Live bullets will be fired into a safety device and the sounds will be recorded.
Play it again, Joe. Biden bets that repeating himself is smart politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is betting that repeating himself is smart politics as he seeks reelection. The Democratic president keeps recycling his greatest hits. If you've heard one of Biden's recent speeches, you've basically heard them all. Biden has zingers like, "This is not your father's Republican Party." He's got a geometry-based explanation on how to grow the economy: "from the bottom up and the middle out." He knows what the middle class needs: "a little bit of breathing room." You're sure to keep hearing those refrains in the year-plus leading up to Election Day 2024. The repetition is a strategic choice with a scientific basis in a society loaded with distractions.
Mutinous soldiers in Niger sever French military ties while 'hostage' president pleads for US help
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger's military junta says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler. And a regional delegation's efforts at negotiation with the junta have quickly deadlocked. This deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States' and allies' last major counterterrorism partner in the Sahel. Two days remain before a deadline set by the West African regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force. Bazoum says he's a "hostage" and pleads for the U.S. and other partners to step in and " help us restore our constitutional order."
India's top court temporarily halts conviction of opposition leader for mocking Modi's surname
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's top court has temporarily halted the criminal defamation conviction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking the prime minister's surname. His party says it will now seek to have Gandhi reinstated as a member of parliament. A fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger in 2024 polls, Gandhi was ousted from Parliament after his conviction by a magistrate's court in March. In his 2019 election speech, Gandhi asked, "Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?" He then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League and the prime minister.
Breastfeeding Olympians want it all: Top careers and motherhood
PARIS (AP) — Breastfeeding and high-performance sports were long an almost impossible combination for top female athletes. For decades, they have been torn between their sports careers and motherhood, because having both was so tough. That's becoming less true ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games where women will take another step forward in their long march for equality, competing in equal numbers with men for the first time. Pioneering super-moms are showing that it is possible to breastfeed and be competitive. They include French judo star Clarisse Agbégnénou. She won her sixth world title, confirming the reigning Olympic champion as one of the athletes to watch at next year's Paris Games, while she was breastfeeding her 10-month-old daughter, Athena.
Zimbabwe's opposition leader tells AP intimidation is forcing voters to choose ruling party or death
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's main opposition leader has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of violating the law and tearing apart independent institutions to cling to power. Nelson Chamisa also warned in an interview with The Associated Press that any evidence of tampering by Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party in upcoming elections elections could lead to "total disaster" for an already beleaguered nation. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed votes. Chamisa is challenging Mnangagwa in the Aug. 23 election. He claims widespread intimidation against his Citizens Coalition for Change party and alleged some voters are making their decisions under threats of violence or even death. Mnangagwa has repeatedly denied allegations of intimidation and violence by authorities or his party.
Wilson solid as a backup as Jets begin Rodgers Era with 21-16 loss to Browns in Hall of Fame game
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Zach Wilson showed he can still move New York's offense as a backup but the Jets kicked off the Aaron Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game. It was a battle of backups as both teams rested their starters in the NFL's inaugural game of 2023. There was also a notable opening-night glitch as a power outage in Tom Benson Stadium caused about a 20-minute delay between the third and fourth quarters. Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson rallied the Browns, who trailed 16-7 at halftime. Thompson-Robinson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Watkins Jr. with 9:33 left to put Cleveland ahead.
