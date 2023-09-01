In final hours before landfall, Hurricane Idalia stopped intensifying and turned from Tallahassee
ATLANTA (AP) — In the final hours before Hurricane Idalia struck Florida, experts say its eye experienced a phenomenon that kept it from further intensifying. Just after came another twist: A last-minute turn sparing the state's capital city of Tallahassee from far more serious devastation. Idalia had grown into a Category 4 monster lurking off Florida's west coast before dawn Wednesday, and the forecast called for it to continue intensifying up until landfall. But as the sun rose an hour later, there was evidence the hurricane began replacing the wall around its eye — and maximum winds had dropped to near 125 mph.
Hawaii investigates unsolicited land offers as the state tries to keep Lahaina in local hands
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is opening several investigations into people who allegedly have made unsolicited offers for property in the fire-stricken town of Lahaina in violation of a new emergency order. Gov. Josh Green prohibited such offers by signing an emergency proclamation on Aug. 19 aimed at preventing land in the historic coastal community from flowing into the hands of outside buyers. Green told The Associated Press the order aims to give residents some "breathing room" as they decide what to do next. Earlier this month Green said he wanted to impose a moratorium on Lahaina land sales. He says the prohibition on unsolicited offers is a "de facto" moratorium.
Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan will meet amid efforts to repair Ukraine grain deal
The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday. The meeting comes just over six weeks after Moscow broke off an agreement partly brokered by Ankara that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war. The Kremlin announced the talks Friday amid continuing international efforts to patch up the Black Sea Grain Initiative. That deal got grain and other food to Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat. Turkey, together with the United Nations, brokered a deal in July 2022 that allowed Ukraine to ship grain and other foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports.
Emergency services leave South Africa fire scene. Now comes the grisly task of identifying bodies
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Emergency services teams have left the scene of one of South Africa's deadliest inner-city fires Pathologists now face the grisly task of identifying dozens of charred bodies and some body parts that have been transported to several mortuaries across the city of Johannesburg. That will establish if the death toll of 74 rises following Thursday night's blaze at a derelict apartment building that was inhabited by mainly homeless people. A spokesperson says emergency services had conducted three searches through all five stories of the building and believed that all bodies and body parts had now been removed. She said the building has now been handed over to police and forensic investigators.
Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group have been sentenced to more than a decade each in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. The 17-year prison term for organizer Joseph Biggs and 15-year sentence for leader Zachary Rehl are some of the longest sentences handed down yet in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. They were the first Proud Boys to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who will separately preside over similar hearings for three other Proud Boys.
A look inside Donald Trump's deposition: Defiance, deflection and the 'hottest brand in the world'
NEW YORK (AP) — In newly public testimony, Donald Trump boasts about building a multibillion-dollar brand and saving "millions of lives" as president. He spars with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, telling Letitia James "the whole case is crazy" and accusing her staff of trying to trip him up like old-time TV lawyer Perry Mason did to witnesses. Trump's lawyers posted a transcript of his April deposition in a flurry of court filings Wednesday related to James' lawsuit. A video recording of his testimony could be played when the lawsuit goes to trial Oct. 2.
Pope arrives on first visit to Mongolia as Vatican relations with Russia and China remain strained
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived in Mongolia to encourage one of the world's smallest and newest Catholic communities. It's the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country and comes at a time when the Vatican's relations with Mongolia's two powerful neighbors, Russia and China, are once again strained. Francis arrived in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on Friday morning after an overnight flight passing through Chinese airspace. That gave the pontiff a rare opportunity to send a note of greetings to President Xi Jinping. Following a welcoming ceremony, Francis planned to rest for the remainder of the day. His official program begins Saturday and lasts through Monday.
Car bomb explosions and hostage-taking inside prisons underscore Ecuador's fragile security
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The fragile security of Ecuador has been underscored by the explosions of four car bombs and the hostage-taking of more than 50 law enforcement officers inside various detention facilities. Ecuador's National Police on Thursday reported no injuries resulting from the explosions in Quito and in a province that borders Peru, while Interior Minister Juan Zapata said none of the law enforcement officers taken hostage had been injured. Authorities say the brazen actions were the response of criminal groups to the relocation of various inmates and other government measures. The crimes happened three weeks after the assassination of a presidential candidate rattled Ecuadorians.
Smugglers are steering migrants into the remote Arizona desert, posing new Border Patrol challenges
ORGAN PIPE CACTUS NATIONAL MONUMENT, Ariz. (AP) — Smugglers are suddenly steering migrants through some of the most desolate and dangerous areas of the Arizona borderlands, forcing them to walk for miles in scorching heat. In just a month, the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector in July became the busiest along the U.S. border with Mexico for the first time since 2008. Migrant rescues have soared, including a 15-year-old boy from Guatemala a helicopter hoisted off a remote Arizona mountain. Humanitarian groups are carting more water south of tiny Ajo, Arizona, where smugglers leave migrants from faraway places like India, China, Senegal and Mauritania.
Video of police fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman set to be released, Ohio department says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say they will release body camera footage of a fatal police shooting of a pregnant Black woman. Suspected of shoplifting, police say 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young was killed after she accelerated her car toward an officer in a grocery store parking lot on Aug. 24. Her unborn daughter also died. Police in the suburb of Columbus say they plan to release the bodycam footage on Friday, more than a week after the shooting. A lawyer for Young's family has questioned the delay. The two officers' names, ages and races have not been released.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.