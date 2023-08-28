Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city's racist past and the struggle to move on
By some measures, Jacksonville, Florida, was making strides to emerge from its racist past. Then three Black people were fatally shot by a young, white man as the city prepared for an annual commemoration of Ax Handle Saturday. A mob of white people descended on the city's downtown 63 years ago and used baseball bats and ax handles to club peaceful Black demonstrators who were protesting segregation at a lunch counter. Some longtime residents say racism has once again become normalized because of the nation's divisive politics. They say the deadly shooting over the weekend may be another example.
Biden is 'old,' Trump is 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
WASHINGTON (AP) — Old. Confused. Corrupt. Dishonest. Those are among the top terms Americans use when they're asked to describe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican best positioned to face him in next year's election. Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. For the Democratic president, the largest share of U.S. adults mentioned his age of 80. Trump has been indicted in four cases and elicits words such as "corrupt," "crooked," "liar" and "dishonest."
An evacuation order finds few followers in northeastern Ukraine despite Russia's push in the region
KUPIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Neighborhood children frolic in a playground in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, seemingly immune to the war unfolding a short distance away on a front line where Russia has assembled combat troops. The mother of a 5-year-old says the thunder of mortar fire that punctuates the monotony of daily life is normal, but Ukrainian authorities have advised residents of 37 villages and towns in Kharkiv province to evacuate. Most people near the renewed hostilities are ignoring calls to leave as the battle inches closer to their backyards. Some are paralyzed by indecision, while others say they can't bring themselves to face the hardships of displacement.
The Ukraine war, propaganda-style, is coming to Russian movie screens. Will people watch?
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Russian authorities have announced an endeavor to boost production of movies glorifying Moscow's actions in Ukraine this year. One feature film along those lines — "The Witness" — hit theaters on Aug. 17, and at least two more are in the works. But it's a big question whether such films will attract the viewers. Similar movies in the past have been a box-office disaster. Plus, sociologists say the public interest in following the war has waned, and people these days mainly strive to escape from the gloom and doom of the news from Ukraine.
Many big US cities now answer mental health crisis calls with civilian teams — not police
DENVER (AP) — The Associated Press has found that 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are experimenting with removing police from certain, nonviolent 911 calls and sending behavioral health clinicians. Most programs were launched or expanded in the last few years, riding a groundswell of anger over police killings and nationwide call for reforms. Initiatives in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston had combined annual budgets topping $123 million as of June. There's no aggregate, comprehensive data yet on the programs' effects, and their scope and public reception vary considerably.
8 US Marines remain in a hospital after a fiery aircraft crash killed 3 during drills in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Eight U.S. Marines remain in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin after they were injured in a fiery crash of tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues. Officials say all 20 survivors were flown from Melville Island 50 miles south to Darwin within hours of the Marine V-22 Osprey crashing on Sunday morning during a multinational training exercise. All received treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital, and 12 had been discharged by Monday. The first five Marines to arrive at the city's main hospital were critically injured and one underwent emergency surgery. The conditions of the eight that remain in hospital have not been released. Emergency responders say they were surprised the death toll from the crash was not higher given the impact.
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court Monday as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Special counsel Jack Smith's team has proposed a Jan. 2, 2024 trial in federal court in Washington, one of four cities where Trump could face trial as soon as next year. Trump's lawyers, citing the time they say is needed to review 11.5 million pages of documents they've received from prosecutors, have asked for a trial in April 2026 — about a year and a half after the presidential election.
Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is near the coast of Cuba on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S. At 4 a.m. CDT Monday, the storm was about 125 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm was stationary at the time. The center's latest update also has included a hurricane advisory for the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph and above. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast and approach Florida on Wednesday with winds up to 100 mph, becoming a Category 2 hurricane.
Top US and Chinese commerce officials express support for easier trade, but deep differences remain
BEIJING (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart have expressed support for improving trade conditions as Raimondo begins a visit to Beijing as part of U.S. efforts to warm chilly relations. Raimondo is the latest among U.S. officials who have visited China in the past three months. They have expressed optimism about improving communication but have announced no progress on disputes over technology, security, human rights and other issues that have plunged relations to their lowest level in decades. China's commerce minister told Raimondo on Monday that he is ready to work to "foster a more favorable policy environment for stronger cooperation" between U.S. and Chinese businesses but gave no details of possible initiatives.
Foxconn's Terry Gou will seek Taiwan presidency as an independent, but he'll need signatures to run
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Terry Gou, the founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, plans to run as an independent in Taiwan's presidential election next year, ending months of speculation. Gou's company has major factories in China that make iPhones. He warned Monday that the policies of Taiwan's current government have brought a risk of war with China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory. Gou lost in a Kuomingtang party primary in 2019, and the party chose another presidential candidate this year. Former Taipei city mayor Ko Wen-je and current Vice President Lai Ching-te will also be also seeking the presidency. Since he lacks a major party's backing, Gou will need public signatures to run as an independent in the Jan. 13 election.
