Netanyahu leaves hospital as Israel faces a key vote — and a crisis — over divisive legal changes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been released from the hospital after an emergency heart procedure, as the nation braces for a vote on the first major piece of a contentious overhaul of the country's justice system. Demonstrators, many of whom feel the very foundations of their country are being eroded by the government's plan, stepped up their opposition Monday, blocking a road leading up to parliament, and businesses around the country shuttered their doors in protest of the vote. Driven by a governing coalition made up of ultranationalist and ultra-religious parties, the judicial overhaul has divided Israel and plunged the country into a major crisis.
UN Command says it's communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The American-led U.N. Command says it has started a conversation with North Korea about a U.S. soldier who ran into the North last week across one of the world's most heavily fortified borders. The British lieutenant general who is the deputy commander at the U.N. Command refused to say when the conversation started, how many exchanges have taken place and whether the North Koreans responded constructively, citing the sensitivity of the discussions. He also declined to detail what the command knows about Pvt. Travis King's condition. It wasn't immediately clear whether the commander's comments referred to meaningful progress in communications after the command said in a statement last week that it was "working with" its North Korean counterparts.
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry's main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said that the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
RHODES, Greece (AP) — A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. The latest evacuations were ordered in south Rhodes after 19,000 people, mostly tourists, were moved in buses and boats over the weekend out of the path of the fire that reached several coastal areas from nearby mountains. Additional evacuations took place overnight on the islands of Corfu and Evia and on the southern mainland. Heat wave conditions are expected to persist through Thursday.
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Excessive heat continues to bear down on sections of the United States, a reminder of the impetus for The Inflation Reduction Act, the significant climate legislation that turns one year old on August 16. Since passage, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs. After decades of U.S. inaction, the IRA has finally supplied the economic incentives that many long said were required to fight climate change. However, experts say that the IRA is not enough to guarantee the U.S. will reach its emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement to prevent the most severe impacts of climate change.
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's Republican presidential rivals appear to be at a disadvantage in the battle for delegates who will actually determine the party's 2024 nominee. The delegates are more than 2,000 party activists, insiders and elected officials who will cast votes next summer to select the party's presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention. Trump's political team has been working for years to shape the mosaic of local GOP rules around how delegates are awarded in each state after the complex and sometimes convoluted rules tripped up his 2016 campaign. The resulting system now favors a front-runner and poses a greater challenge for anyone trying to catch up.
Specter of right wing entering Spanish government fades after inconclusive national election
MADRID (AP) — Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be welcome news in the capitals of Europe. Spain's Vox party lost votes and its chance to return the far right to power in the country for the first time since Francisco Franco's dictatorship. The conservative Popular Party won Sunday's election, but performed well below polling data that had forecast it could oust Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez if it formed a government with Vox as a junior partner. The Socialists and their allies did better than the bloc on the right but also fell short of an absolute majority.
Fukushima nuclear plant water release within weeks raises worries about setbacks to businesses
IWAKI, Japan (AP) — Within weeks, the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is expected to start releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, a highly contested plan facing fierce protests in and outside Japan. Residents worry that the water discharge after 12 years of recovery from the nuclear disaster could deal another setback to Fukushima's image and hurt their businesses and livelihoods. The government and the plant operator, TEPCO, have struggled to manage the massive amount of contaminated water accumulating since the 2011 nuclear disaster. The government has not said when or how the wastewater will be released, and it's unclear what if any damage the water would cause.
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk replaced his own Twitter icon with a white X on a black background and posted a picture on Monday of the design projected on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs.
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe after missing out on Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. He instead plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the stars to have made the move to play in Saudi Arabia.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.