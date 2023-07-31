Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump's classified documents case to make first court appearance
MIAMI (AP) — An employee of Donald Trump's Florida estate is expected to make his first court appearance on charges accusing him of scheming with Trump to hide security footage from investigators probing the former president's hoarding of classified documents. Carlos De Oliveira is due in Miami federal court on Monday after being added last week to the indictment with Trump and the Republican ex-president's valet, Walt Nauta. The federal case alleges a plot to hide top secret records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. Trump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
July keeps sizzling as Phoenix hits another 110-degree day and wildfires spread in California
PHOENIX (AP) — Parts of the U.S. are continuing to sizzle as July creeps toward setting a record for the hottest month ever recorded. Phoenix led the way Sunday, hitting its 31st consecutive day of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, or 43.3 Celsius. The National Weather Service says the temperature climbed to a high of 111 Fahrenheit before the day was through. Some slight relief may be on the way as seasonal thunderstorms could drop temperatures in Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile in California, a massive wildfire burning out of control in the Mojave National Preserve spread rapidly amid erratic winds. Firefighters to the south reported progress against another major blaze that prompted evacuations.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell's fifth husband. The judge is expected to hear testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell's only surviving son.
Pakistan buries dead from massive suicide attack at political rally
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll in a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric rose to 54 Monday as Pakistan held funerals. Sunday's attack also wounded nearly 200. The government vowed to hunt down those behind the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing, though police said their initial investigation suggests the Islamic State group's regional affiliate could be behind the attack. The victims were all from the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which is headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman. He did not attend the rally, held at a hall close to a market in Bajur, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
Russian missiles strike an apartment building, killing at least 4 in Ukrainian leader's hometown
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's interior minister says Russian missiles have slammed into a central Ukrainian city and killed at least four people, including a 10-year-old child, as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble. The minister said Monday that the two missiles struck an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih and destroyed a university building. Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and typically has not been a main target of the Kremlin's forces during the 17-month war. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian artillery strike on partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six in the regional capital, according to the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province.
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia's secretary of state. Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger he wanted to "find 11,780 votes." Willis has strongly hinted any indictment would come between July 31 and Aug. 18. Trump insists he did nothing wrong and has said the call to Raffensperger was "perfect."
West African nations threaten to use force if Niger's president isn't reinstated within a week
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — West African nations have given Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the country's democratically elected president and have threatened to use force if the demands aren't met. The announcement came at the end of an emergency meeting of West African countries on Sunday in Nigeria. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS convened there to respond to last week's military takeover of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. Economic sanctions could have a deep impact on Nigeriens who live in the third-poorest country in the world. The country relies on imports from Nigeria for up to 90% of its power.
Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is valuable for medicine, but a declining bird needs them for food
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The biomedical industry is adopting new standards to protect a primordial sea animal that is a linchpin of the production of vital medicines. But conservationists worry the approach doesn't go far enough in protecting horseshoe crabs that are a food for a declining bird species. Drug and medical device makers depend on the valuable blue blood of the crabs to test for potentially dangerous impurities. The animals are drained of some of their blood and returned to the environment, yet some inevitably die. Regulators say recent revisions to the guidelines for handling the animals should keep more alive through the process.
Skepticism prevails as Chinese leaders promise to back private businesses to spur slowing economy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government is promising to drag the economy out of a crisis of confidence aggravated by tensions with Washington, wilting exports, job losses and anxiety among foreign companies about an expanded anti-spying law. Its most striking pledge is renewed support for private businesses that generate most jobs and wealth. Over the past decade, they've felt under attack as the ruling Communist Party built up state-owned industries, tightened control over business and pressured them to pay for its technology and industrial ambitions. Entrepreneurs and investors are waiting to see what tax, spending or other steps the ruling party might take, and if it will rein in state companies that dominate the economy.
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee, Hong Kong singer who had international success
HONG KONG (AP) — Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, have gathered with flowers at her funeral in Hong Kong. Family, friends and supporters were expected at the funeral Monday after Lee died July 5 at age 48. She was the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, and her English song "Do You Want My Love" climbed high on Billboard's dance chart. She sang "A Love Before Time" from the movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" at the Oscars. She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's "Mulan," and sang the Mandarin version of its theme song "Reflection."
