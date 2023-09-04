Turkey's president meets Russia's Putin and aims to revive the wartime Ukraine grain export deal
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports despite the war with Russia. Putin in July refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier. It is seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other goods that developing nations rely on. Erdogan said the grain deal was the headline issue at the daylong talks between the two leaders in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.
China's Xi will skip G20 summit in India during a period of soured bilateral relations
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is apparently skipping this week's Group of 20 summit in India as bilateral relations remain icy. The Chinese Foreign Ministry says Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the Sept. 9-10 gathering. Relations between China and India have grown frosty over their disputed border and three years ago the tensions resulted in a violent clash between their troops that killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Tensions have also arisen over trade and India's increasingly close ties with China's arch-rival, the United States. Xi's absence will also eliminate the possibility of an interaction with U.S. President Joe Biden. China-U.S. relations remain at a historic low despite recent high profile visits by American officials to Beijing.
New Delhi got a makeover for the G20 summit. The city's poor say they were simply erased
NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi has gotten a makeover ahead of this week's summit of the Group of 20 nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government hopes the effort, with a $120 million price tag, will help showcase the world's most populous nation's cultural prowess and strengthen its position on the global stage. But for the many street vendors and those crammed into New Delhi's shantytowns, it has meant displacement and loss of livelihood, raising questions about the government's policies in dealing with the city's poor. Rekha Devi's home was razed to the ground in one of the demolition drives, and she says authorities refused to consider her appeals. She says that "everyone is behaving as if they are blind."
Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's location is increasingly putting it at the confluence of two global trades: bananas and cocaine. The country is the world's largest exporter of bananas, shipping about 6.5 million metric tons a year by sea. It is also wedged between the world's largest cocaine producers, Peru and Colombia. Traffickers' infiltration of the industry that's responsible for about 30% of the world's bananas has contributed to unprecedented violence across the once-peaceful nation. Shootings, killings, kidnappings and blackmail have become a part of daily life, particularly in the banana-shipping port city of Guayaquil.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists and for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said, with more coming Saturday and Sunday. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. Officials provided no details of the fatality.
In the pivotal South Carolina primary, Republican candidates search for a path against Donald Trump
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Several campaigns are placing a huge emphasis on South Carolina, where the Republican primary is traditionally the last chance for many White House hopefuls to break through before Super Tuesday. If former President Donald Trump maintains his front-runner status in the state, his path to the GOP nomination may be nearly impossible to stop. The campaigns of Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Ron DeSantis crisscrossed the state last week. Haley and Scott are from the state, one a former governor and the other its current senator. DeSantis' wife, Casey, stood in for him at events while the Florida governor dealt with Hurricane Idalia.
Gabon's military leader is sworn in as head of state after ousting the president last week
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon's new military leader has been sworn in as the head of state less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades. Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, took the oath in the presidential palace in front of a packed, boisterous room of government officials, military and local leaders in Gabon's capital, Libreville. Oligui is a cousin of the ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, served as a bodyguard to his late father and is head of the republican guard, an elite military unit. Speaking to applauds and standing ovations Monday, Oligui promised to return power to the people by organizing free, transparent and credible elections.
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
DETROIT (AP) — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14. The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW's wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.
Endangered red wolves need space to stay wild. But there's another predator in the way — humans
ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Over 25 years, the red wolf went from being declared extinct in the wild to becoming hailed as an Endangered Species Act success story. But the only wolf species unique to the United States is once again at the brink. The last wild populations are clinging to life on two federal refuges in eastern North Carolina. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is poised to release a new recovery plan for the species. But it relies heavily on cooperation from private landowners to share a fragile, shrinking landscape with the apex predator, and many landowners aren't welcoming to "America's Wolf."
Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week
NEW YORK (AP) — After a mild start to the U.S. Open, the forecast calls for much higher temperatures in the second week. That is not a surprise: An Associated Press analysis shows the average high temperatures during the U.S. Open and the three other Grand Slam tennis tournaments steadily have grown hotter and more dangerous in recent decades, reflecting the climate change that created record heat waves around the globe this June and July. The maximum temperatures at those tournaments keep climbing. That can keep athletes from playing their best and, worse, increases the likelihood of heat-related illness. And the U.S. Open often is the hottest of the four majors in any given year.
