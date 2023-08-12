Death toll rises to 80 in Maui wildfires as survivors begin returning to communities in ruins
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Residents of Maui County face a surreal landscape of flattened homes, blackened hulks of burned-out cars and ashy lots where buildings once stood as they take stock of their shattered lives in the aftermath of a wildfire on the Hawaii island that authorities say has killed at least 80 people. A new wildfire Friday evening triggered the evacuation of Kaanapali in West Maui, but crews were able to extinguish the fire before 8:30 p.m. Many survivors of the fire say they did not receive a warning giving them enough time to flee. Attorney General Anne Lopez has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of decision-making and standing policies impacting the response to the deadly fires.
In deadly Maui wildfires, communication failed. Chaos overtook Lahaina along with the flames
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts that reached a much smaller audience. Power and cellular outages further stymied communication efforts. Radio reports were scarce, even as flames began to consume the town. Road blocks then forced fleeing drivers onto one narrow downtown street, creating a bottleneck. Dozens died, and the silent sirens come to represent a major missed opportunity to warn the public. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez is conducting a review of decision-making before, during and after the wildfires.
Rising political threats take US into uncharted territory as 2024 election looms
DENVER (AP) — This week's confrontation that ended with FBI agents fatally shooting a 74-year-old Utah man who threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden was just the latest example of how violent rhetoric has created a more perilous political environment across the U.S. Threats against public officials have been steadily climbing in recent years, creating new challenges for law enforcement, civil rights and the health of American democracy. Experts warn the escalating rhetoric could increase the risks of violence, especially as the 2024 election and former President Donald Trump's multiple criminal trials draw closer. They say lone attackers acting impulsively, rather than mass violence such as the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, are the greatest worry.
How Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing — delicately — to win over Trump supporters
VAIL, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is working to convince more voters that he could be their nominee and — as much as he says he respects Donald Trump — would be a better 2024 candidate and president. It's a delicate task for the 38-year-old wealthy entrepreneur. Ramaswamy has risen from little-known newcomer to as high as third in some Republican primary polls since joining the race nearly six months ago. With the first Republican primary debate in just over a week and the leadoff Iowa caucus five months away, Ramaswamy says the race is nearing the "regular season" and he's coming in with a running start.
The Pentagon plans to shake up DC's National Guard, criticized for its response to protests, Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is developing plans to restructure the National Guard in Washington, D.C. The goal is to address problems highlighted by the chaotic response to the Jan. 6 riot and safety breaches during the 2020 protests over the murder of George Floyd. Officials say the changes under discussion would transfer aviation units from the District of Columbia. Those units came under sharp criticism during the protests when a helicopter flew dangerously low over a crowd. The district could get more military police, which is often the city's most significant need. Several officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. They say no final decisions have been made.
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Fourteen drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and a further six were jammed electronically, the ministry said. No casualties or damage were reported. As videos circulated on Russian social media appearing to show smoke rising above a bridge linking Russia to Crimea on Saturday, the annexed peninsula's Moscow-appointed governor reported that Russian air defense had also prevented an attack by shooting down two Ukrainian missiles. The attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on Moscow.
The failed Ohio amendment reflects Republican efforts nationally to restrict direct democracy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Despite this past week's thrashing at the polls, Republican lawmakers in Ohio have vowed to try again to pass a measure making it harder to change the state's constitution. It's the latest example of how Republicans across the U.S. have become increasingly antagonistic to direct democracy as it threatens their lock on power. Ohio was among six states that have either passed, attempted to pass or are working to pass expanded supermajority requirements. Other restrictions being pursued include increasing the number of counties where signatures must be gathered, and requiring petition circulators to swear oaths or pass background checks.
Developers have Black families fighting to maintain property and history
PHILLIPS COMMUNITY, S.C. (AP) — All along the booming South Carolina coast, developers looking to profit on vacation getaways and new homes are targeting land owned by the descendants of enslaved people. From Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head, Black landowners who inherited land have been embroiled in disputes with skilled investors seeking to capitalize on rising property values. Recent state reforms helped stem the tide. But skyrocketing tax assessments remain a threat and the pressure keeps building. Stakeholders and residents are fighting the squeeze that threatens to erase historic Black communities. Elderly residents are clinging to an inheritance that is slipping away.
Russian Orthodox priests face persecution from state and church for supporting peace in Ukraine
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — A small number of Russian Orthodox priests are publicly opposing their leader's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and they're suffering the consequences. The Rev. Ioann Koval lost his ministry as a Russian Orthodox priest after he changed one crucial word in a prayer that his superior, Moscow Patriarch Kirill, required all priests to use during worship. Koval prayed for "peace" rather than "victory" in Ukraine. No longer able to function as a priest in Russia, Koval now ministers in Turkey under a different patriarch. He says he could no longer submit to political pressure from the Russian Orthodox hierarchy.
Damar Hamlin set to take next step in comeback bid in Bills' preseason game against Colts
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has reached another major milestone in his return to football. The Bills safety was scheduled to play in Buffalo's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will mark the first time Hamlin has appeared in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The 25-year-old was medically cleared to play in April and has since been eased back into practice.
