Maui town ravaged by fire will 'rise again,' Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the future of a Maui community devastated by deadly fire will be determined by its people. Native Hawaiians and others from Lahaina say Green is moving too quickly to rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor says rebuilding will take years and billions of dollars but it will be restored the way the people want. The number of people killed rose by three to 114 Friday. Green says as the search continues, visitors must avoid West Maui. But he says they're welcome in other parts of the island and the state.
City empties as thousands flee wildfire burning near capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Residents have heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories as a wildfire burns just miles outside the city of 20,000. Meanwhile, a wildfire set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia. Officials say over 19,000 people had left Yellowknife by Friday evening, most of them by road in long convoys and the others on emergency flights to neighboring Alberta. Authorities said the wildfire was within 9 miles of the city. Hundreds of miles south, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia. Residents there have been ordered to evacuate 2,400 properties, while 4,800 other properties are on alert. The town's fire chief says the wildfire grew "exponentially worse" overnight.
Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is headed for Mexico's Baja California and the U.S, National Hurricane Center is predicting "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday. Officials as far north as Los Angeles are scrambling to get the homeless off the streets, set up shelters and prepare for evacuations. Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night and then surge northward and enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary remains a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, down from 145 mph.
Russian missile attack kills 5 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Sweden for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion of his country. At home, a missile struck in the center of a northern city, killing or wounding dozens of people. The Swedish government said Zelenskyy on Saturday will meet Swedish government officials in Harpsund, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Stockholm. He will also meet Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike killed five people and wounded 37 others on Saturday in the city center of Chernihiv, the regional capital of the northern province of the same name, the interior minister said. Zelenskyy said a theater and a university were hit.
Thousands under evacuation orders and some homes burn as wildfires race through Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say fast-moving wildfires racing through Washington have burned some homes and prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people in small rural communities. Major blazes erupted Friday, most in eastern Washington near Spokane. Authorities say 35-mph winds are pushing the flames through tinder-dry timber, grass and wheat fields. The Gray Fire has prompted evacuation orders for the town of Medical Lake, which has 4,800 residents, a university and a psychiatric hospital. Authorities say some Medical Lake buildings, including homes, have burned. Evacuations also were ordered for a second Spokane County blaze and a blaze south of Spokane in Whitman County that's burned some 8 square miles of grass and brush. The region has been scorched dry by weeks of hot, dry weather.
FEMA has paid out more than $5.6 million to Maui survivors, a figure expected to grow significantly
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households in Maui so far as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires. The White House and FEMA approved a one-time payment of $700 per household for needs like clothing, food, or transportation. The agency will also pay to put survivors up in hotels and motels and says it has paid out $1.6 million in rental assistance as of Friday. Those figures are expected to climb significantly as some calculations estimate the wildfires caused billions of dollars in damages.
Chinese military launches drills around Taiwan as a 'warning' after a top island official went to US
BEIJING (AP) — China's defense ministry says its military has launched drills around Taiwan as a "stern warning" over what it calls collusion between "separatists and foreign forces," days after the island's vice president stopped over in the United States. Taiwanese Vice President William Lai's recent trip to Paraguay included stops in San Francisco and New York City. The mainland's ruling Communist Party claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and says it has no right to conduct foreign relations. In response to the military drills on Saturday, Taiwan's defense ministry strongly condemned the "irrational, provocative moves," adding that its forces would stand ready in the face of military threats.
A scramble of last-ditch diplomacy aims at finding a peaceful solution to Niger's deepening crisis
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A delegation from regional nations is expected to arrive in Niger in a last-ditch diplomacy effort to reach a peaceful solution with mutinous soldiers who ousted the country's president last month. The representatives from the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS could arrive in the capital, Niamey, as early as Saturday and would join efforts by United Nations Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, who came on Friday, in trying to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing crisis. The soldiers who overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July have quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffed most dialogue efforts and kept Bazoum, his wife and son under house arrest in the capital.
US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security ties at summit amid China, North Korea worries
CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have agreed to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit Friday at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David. Their meeting and their agreement come at a time that the three countries are on an increasingly tense ledge in their relations with China and North Korea. Biden says the three countries will establish a hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what they have termed the "Camp David Principles," at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Decathlete Trey Hardee's mental health struggles began after celebrated career ended
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Looking back, two-time world champion decathlete Trey Hardee wishes he would have taken a moment to mourn the end of his career. It would have been a way to make peace before transitioning into everyday life. So intent on not relying on being Hardee, the decathlete anymore, he struggled with moving on from track. It led him to some pretty dark places. Like a a hotel room in Oregon where he contemplated taking his own life. His takeaway was to seek help and talk. Don't deal with mental health in silence, he says.
