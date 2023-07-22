Russian strikes kill at least 8 civilians as fierce fighting continues in Ukraine's south and east
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian local authorities say Russian forces struck 11 regions across Ukraine overnight, killing at least eight civilians. At least six people died in the eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles are ongoing as Kyiv tries to dislodge Russian troops from territories they have occupied, according to reports from the regional prosecutor's office and the Ukrainian interior ministry. Three civilians were also wounded as Russian troops overnight shelled a town neighboring the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, local Gov. Serhiy Lysak reported Saturday. The Ukrainian air force on Saturday morning said that it had overnight brought down 14 Russian drones, including five Iranian-made ones, over the country's southeast, where battles are raging.
Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks. Some are interested
LONDON (AP) — A major shipping group says there is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea if they can mitigate the risk. And that's a big if. This week, Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world and declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping. An official from the International Chamber of Shipping says the industry has been "very resilient in the face of these sorts of risks." Continued shipments will depend on vessels getting insurance and how the safety risks play out, including whether the threats are serious. A group for international marine insurers said "it is unlikely that underwriters will want to cover that risk."
Protesters try to storm Baghdad's Green Zone over the burning of Quran and Iraqi flag in Denmark
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq's government following reports of the burning of a Quran carried out by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. They were pushed back by security forces, who blocked the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, preventing them from reaching the Danish Embassy early Saturday. The attempted storming comes two days after protesters angered by the planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Sweden stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.
Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Weary Republicans across New Hampshire, even inside the governor's office, are desperate to stop former President Donald Trump from winning the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But for now they're relying on little more than hopes and prayers. More than a dozen high-profile Republican officials are running against Trump. But one after another, they have stumbled in their campaigns to crack the veneer of inevitability that has followed the former president across the states hosting the opening Republican primary contests. Months after entering the race, most are still grasping for an effective strategy. Former Vice President Mike Pence, perhaps more than anyone, has been dragged down by the powerful undertow of Trumpism.
As he leaves Phoenix's blistering sun, AP's climate news director reflects on desert life
PHOENIX (AP) — For four years, The Associated Press' global climate and environment news director, Peter Prengaman, has lived in Phoenix. The city is currently experiencing an extreme heat wave even by the extreme standards of America's hottest big city. This weekend, Prengaman is preparing to move his family to New York for work and leave the Arizona heat behind. He says he wonders about what this latest, record-breaking heat wave may say about the future of the city, and extreme weather in general, as the Earth warms from climate change.
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it's because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever. Then July 4 became the globe's hottest day, though the University of Maine says that record was unofficial. July 5 and July 6 were even hotter. Scientists say climate change is combining with El Nino in the Pacific to ramp up the number of records set. Scientists aren't big on telling people stories, but they say these ever increasing records show the big picture is about climate change.
Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a darker tone
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Latin America has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, with everything from Barbie-themed food, Barbie planes and Barbie political ads. But it's not all high heels and pom-poms: Barbie mania in the region has taken on a darker, macabre tone. In Peru, anti-government demonstrators dressed up two women in pink and put them in giant Barbie boxes in the main square of Lima to protest police clashes with demonstrators. In Mexico, a Barbie homage doll sparked controversy after a sister of one of Mexico's 111,000 missing people began sewing Barbie outfits to costume the doll as a "Searching Mother" — a nod to a volunteer group that searches for gravesites that might contain their children's remains.
Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What's fueling them?
JERUSALEM (AP) — For seven months, a grassroots Israeli protest movement has rallied against a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies. The overhaul calls for sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary. Netanyahu's allies say the overhaul will rein in the power of unelected judges. But protesters, who make up a wide swath of Israeli society, say the overhaul amounts to regime change, pushing Israel toward autocracy. The protests have blocked major highways and thronged Israel's main airport and train stations ahead of a vote on a key piece of legislation Monday. If the bill is passed, those protests could gain steam in the coming weeks.
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado that tore through eastern North Carolina and struck a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant has damaged its drug storage facility but not its medicine production areas. The drugmaker's ability to salvage materials could mitigate what experts feared would be a major blow to an already strained system as the United States grapples with existing drug shortages. U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said Friday he does not expect there to be "any immediate significant impacts on supply." The EF3 tornado downed Wednesday near Rocky Mount and ripped the roof off a factory responsible for producing nearly 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals.
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
NEW YORK (AP) — Few artists could match Tony Bennett's ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice. The interpreter of the Great American Songbook called Frank Sinatra a peer, and he called Bennett his favorite singer. Yet it was Bennett's work with countless younger musicians, with duet partners who ranged from Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder to John Legend, that set him apart. They responded to his generous spirit and professionalism. Tony Bennett always brought the goods. Bennett, who had Alzheimer's Disease in the final years of his life, died Friday at age 95.
