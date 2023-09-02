Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia's destruction. But he won't be seeing Gov. DeSantis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida for a firsthand look at Hurricane Idalia's destruction. But he won't be seeing the state's Republican governor and 2024 presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, who suggested such a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts. Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's sparsely populated Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damage before moving north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas. But Biden's visit to see its effects threatened to be engulfed by politics. That's because DeSantis' statement Friday saying he had "no plans" to see the president during his Florida trip came hours after Biden himself said he would be meeting with the governor.
Pope starts Mongolia visit by praising the country's religious freedom dating back to Genghis Khan
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis has praised Mongolia's tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of its founder, Genghis Khan, during the first-ever papal visit to the Asian nation. Francis met with Catholic missionaries who have cultivated one of the world's tiniest and newest Catholic communities on his first full day Saturday in Mongolia. Earlier, Francis met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inside a traditional Mongolian ger, or round yurt, set up inside the state palace. He wrote a message in the guest book that he was visiting Mongolia, "a country young and ancient, modern and rich of tradition," as a pilgrim of peace. Francis is visiting Mongolia to minister to its young Catholic community of 1,450 people.
Children hit hardest by the pandemic are now the big kids at school. Many still need reading help
Young students who were hit hardest by the pandemic are entering the upper grades of elementary school. Many will need extra reading support that schools aren't used to providing for older children. The students who were just starting school when the world shut down in 2020 showed some of the most alarming delays in their ability to read. To help them catch up, schools deployed a wide range of strategies. And among some incoming fourth-graders, there are encouraging signs of gains. But now that they're big kids, will they get the same help? Experts say few upper-grade teachers know how to build foundational reading skills.
As Taiwan's government races to counter China, most people aren't worried about war
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's government is racing to counter China, buying nearly $19 billion in military equipment from the United States, and extending military conscription for men to a year starting in 2024. But many people on the island say they don't feel the threat. That may be partly due to the nuanced view many Taiwanese hold of China. While polls show most on the island reject the idea of reunification, many say they are attracted to their much larger neighbor's dynamic economy, shared language and culture. Others are simply numb to hearing about the threat in their backyard.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to test the will of Republicans senators to punish not only one of their own, but a hard-right firebrand who has driven the state's policymaking for years. Paxton is set to stand trial in the Texas Senate starting Tuesday on charges of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton is just the third official in the state's nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Witnesses called to testify could include Paxton and a woman with whom he acknowledged having an extramarital affair.
Typhoon Saola makes landfall in southern China but appears to cause only light damage
BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China after nearly 900,000 people moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and other parts of coastal southern China suspended business, transport and classes. Damage appears to be minimal, however, and some services were returning to normal by Saturday afternoon. Guangdong province's meteorological bureau says the powerful storm churned into an outlying district of the city of Zhuhai, just south of Hong Kong at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It was weakening as it moved southwest along the Guangdong coast at a speed of around 10 mph, prompting Hong Kong to resume flights and rail connections.
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — "Margaritaville" singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday "surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." Buffett created beach bum soft rock with an escapist Caribbean flavor song and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. The song "Margaritaville," by far his biggest hit, was released in 1977 and spent 22 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100. It became a seaside standard and inspired generations of fans — known as Parrotheads — to celebrate easy living.
Maui fire missing list falls slightly to 385. Governor had indicated it would be below 100
HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people on the official list of those missing from the Maui wildfire stands at 385, nearly unchanged from a week earlier. In a news release Friday, the Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said 245 people on the list of 388 made public the previous week were located and removed from the list. However, a nearly equal number of new names were added. The updated total was a startling departure from what had been expected — a day earlier Gov. Josh Green said he expected the number would fall below 100.
Family in central Mexico struggles to preserve the natural way of producing intense red dye
SAN FRANCISCO TEPEYACAC, Mexico (AP) — One family in central Mexico is struggling to preserve the production of cochineal. It's an intense, natural red dye so prized that after gold and silver, it was probably the most valuable thing the Spaniards found in Mexico. For centuries, red clothing had been a sign of power and wealth because the dye was so rare and expensive. Colonial Mexico was largely built on the wealth derived from cochineal, which would go on to dye the British empire's 'Redcoat' uniforms. It is painstakingly produced from the crushed bodies of tiny female insects that feed on the pads of nopal cactus plants.
AP photos of Kashmir's mental health clinics show the invisible scars of decades of conflict
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — For over three decades, Kashmiris have been living through multiple crises. Experts say violent armed insurrections, brutal counterinsurgency, unparalleled militarization and securitization, and unfulfilled demands for self-determination have fueled depression and drugs in the disputed region. Nearly every one of the Kashmir valley's 7 million people has been touched by violence. The invisible scars of Kashmir's unending conflict are evident in its psychiatric sections of multiple hospitals where hundreds on a routine day seek cure for mental health issues and alarming epidemic of drug abuse. The mental health care infrastructure has expanded significantly since 2000, but the mental health network is still overwhelmed.
