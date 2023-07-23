The latest Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa again and kept up a barrage that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours of Sunday. The regional governor says four children are among those wounded in the blasts, which severely damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, a landmark Orthodox cathedral in the city. Officials say the icon of the patroness of the city was retrieved from under the rubble. The presidents of Russia and Belarus are meeting in St. Petersburg, two days after Moscow warned Poland that any aggression against its neighbor and ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.
Israel's Netanyahu recovers from a heart procedure while his judicial overhaul plan moves forward
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering in a hospital after an emergency heart procedure as opposition to his government's contentious judicial overhaul plan reached a fever pitch and unrest gripped the country. Netanyahu's doctors said the heart pacemaker implantation went smoothly and that the prime minister felt fine. According to his office, he is expected to be discharged later in the day. But tensions are surging as lawmakers began a marathon debate Sunday morning over the first major piece of the overhaul, ahead of a vote in parliament enshrining it into law on Monday. Netanyahu's hospitalization added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that are certain to shape Israel's future.
Indian rescuers recover 27 dead but no sign of dozens of missing villagers swamped by a landslide
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of rescuers in western India have recovered 27 dead as they pushed on with a fourth day of searching for scores of people still missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered a massive landslide. Seventy-eight people are still unaccounted for since the landslide hit Irshalwadi village on Wednesday night in Maharashtra state. An official says rescuers are mostly using rods and shovels. Heavy equipment like earth movers and excavators could not reach the village with no paved roads and a massive sludge around it. Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over the last three weeks, officials said, as the downpours caused roads to cave in and homes to collapse.
Spanish voters make their choice in an election that could see another EU country swing to the right
MADRID (AP) — Voters are going to the polls in Spain in a general election that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections in May. Sánchez has been premier since 2018. Most opinion polls prior to Sunday's vote put the right-wing Popular Party, which won the May vote, ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party if they want to form a government.
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court's new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state's abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts. Democrats in the perennial battleground state focused on abortion to win an April election resulting in liberal justices holding a majority on the court for the first time in 15 years. Abortion access and redistricting are just two of the biggest issues the court will face as it heads into another hotly contested presidential election year.
Greek authorities evacuate some 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day on three fronts, Greek authorities said on Sunday. The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was "the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country." Local police said that 16,000 were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea, from 12 villages and several hotels, with no casualties. Six people were briefly hospitalized with respiratory problems and were later released. Displaced people have been provided with accommodation in other hotels, gyms and a conference center. Greek Authorities are in contact with embassies to assist those who might have left their travel documents behind.
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Emmett Till is the Black teenager from Chicago who was tortured and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. His lynching and his mother's insistence on an open casket helped galvanize the civil rights movement. The official says Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. Tuesday is the anniversary of Till's birth in 1941.
Scholarships have helped displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across the US
DALLAS (AP) — Those fleeing Afghanistan as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago included university students. They worried the only way they'd be able to continue their education would be to leave their homeland. Their fears were justified when the Taliban returned to a harsh Islamic rule banning women from universities and most employment. As Kabul fell in August 2021, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. began piecing together scholarships to help the students. Now, many Afghan students are nearing graduation at U.S. schools and planning their futures. But others still hope to find a way to get to the U.S.
Protesters try to storm Baghdad's Green Zone over the burning of Quran and Iraqi flag in Denmark
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq's government, following reports of the burning of a Quran by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. The protesters were pushed back by security forces who blocked the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, preventing them from reaching the Danish Embassy early on Saturday. The attempted storming comes two days after protesters angered by the planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Sweden stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad. Later in the evening, protesters gathered in Baghdad again but didn't try to storm the Green Zone and dispersed peacefully after a while.
Hun Sen set to win by landslide in Cambodian elections with opposition suppressed and critics purged
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The polls have closed in Cambodia where longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen's party is all but assured a landslide election victory thanks to the effective suppression and intimidation of any real opposition. Critics say he has made a farce of democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. The longest-serving leader in Asia, Hun Sen has steadily consolidated power with his strong-arm tactics over the last 38 years. But at the age of 70, he has suggested he will hand off the premiership during the upcoming five-year term to his oldest son and head of the army, Hun Manet. Despite his West Point education, observers don't expect any immediate shifts in policy from Hun Sen. He has steadily drawn Cambodia closer to China in recent years.
