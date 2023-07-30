Official tells AP that Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in August
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia's war on the country. That's what an official told The Associated Press on Saturday night. The kingdom and Kyiv did not immediately acknowledge the planned talks. The official says the summit will be held in the city of Jeddah. The official says the summit will include Ukraine, as well as Brazil, India, South Africa and several other countries. The official added that a high-level official from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration also is expected to attend. Russia is not invited. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as no authorization had been given to publicly discuss the summit.
An overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1 and temporarily closes an airport
Russian authorities say three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure for traffic in and out of one of four airports around the Russian capital. The Russian Defense Ministry said three drones targeted the city. One was shot down in the surrounding Moscow region by air defense systems and two others were jammed and crashed in the Moscow City business district. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack "insignificantly damaged" the facades of two buildings. A security guard was injured, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials. No flights went into or out of the Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the city for about an hour, Tass said.
Trump, amid legal perils, calls on GOP to rally around him as he threatens primary challenges
NEW YORK (AP) — At a moment of growing legal peril, Donald Trump on Saturday ramped up his calls for his GOP rivals to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he also threatened to primary Republican members of Congress who fail to focus on investigating Democratic President Joe Biden and urged them to halt Ukrainian military aid unless the White House cooperates with investigations into Biden and his family. The comments came two days after federal prosecutors unveiled new criminal charges against the former president and GOP frontrunner as part of the case that accuses him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Supporters of Niger's coup march through the capital waving Russian flags and denouncing France
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Thousands of supporters of the junta that took over Niger in a coup earlier this week have marched through the streets of the capital, Niamey, waving Russian flags, chanting the name of the Russian president and forcefully denouncing former colonial power France. Russian mercenary group Wagner is already operating in neighboring Mali and Moscow would like to expand its influence in the region. Meanwhile, some people are calling out the junta's reasons for seizing control. The mutineers said they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum because he wasn't able to secure the nation from growing jihadi violence. But some analysts and Nigeriens say that's just a pretext for a takeover that is more about internal power struggles than securing the nation.
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
NEW YORK (AP) — Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology. Hollywood actors and writers and UPS delivery drivers are among workers fighting for better pay and working conditions. And they want consumers to understand what it takes to meet rising expectations for speed and convenience. The central issues are that workers are overworked and underpaid. Screenwriters say they are expected to create scripts for the streaming era faster for less pay. UPS drivers say forced overtime got out of hand as online shopping accelerated and delivery exploded. Workers are pushing back against forced overtime, punishing schedules or company reliance on lower-paid part-time or contract forces.
Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over 'harmful' materials
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing "harmful" materials to minors. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law on Saturday. The law was set to take effect Aug. 1. It also would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request they be relocated to areas children can't access. The ruling comes as lawmakers in a number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books.
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — When the ocean gets really hot, it's less refreshing. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures rose above 100 degrees Fahrenheit at a spot off Florida's southern tip. In the prolonged heat wave smothering the Southwest, pools are so hot that they don't offer enough relief. One woman threw blocks of ice into her pool to lower the temperature. This is happening when large swaths of the United STates are suffering through a heat wave. Scientists recently declared that July was the hottest month ever recorded for the globe. Luckily in Florida, a storm finally helped sea surface temperatures fall where they were extremely high.
China says US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify the island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has accused the United States of turning Taiwan into an "ammunition depot" after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei. Taiwan said Sunday it tracked six Chinese navy ships in waters off its shores. China's Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement late Saturday opposing the military aid to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own territory. Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, said no amount of military spending will shake China's "firm will to realize the reunification of our motherland." China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949, and Taiwan has never been governed by China's ruling Communist Party.
Russian missile attacks leave few options for Ukrainian farmers looking to export grain
PAVLIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The collapse of the Black Sea grain deal and a series of missile strikes on Ukrainian grain silos and ports have left farmers with few options to export their grain — and all of them are getting more expensive. The agricultural company Ivushka, in a southern Ukraine village, was struck by three Russian cruise missiles in mid-July. Much of the grain stored there was burned in the explosions, and they hope to save the rest before it rains. The Ukrainian harvest is at its lowest levels in a decade, and the new risks mean Ukrainian farmers are likely to think hard about how much to plant in coming seasons — or whether to plant at all. That will raise food prices around the world.
'The Few, the Proud' aren't so few: Marines recruiting surges while other services struggle
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Marine Corps leaders say they'll make their recruiting goal this year, at a time when the active-duty Army, Navy and Air Force expect to fall short. All the services have struggled in the tight job market to compete with higher-paying businesses for the dwindling number of young people who can meet the military's physical, mental and moral standards. So how are the Marines doing it? Recruiting leaders say a key to their success is the emphasis the Corps puts on selecting top-performing Marines to fill recruiting jobs. That's along with efforts to increase the number of recruiters, extend those who do well and then speed their return to high schools, where in-person recruiting stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
