At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. The fire took many by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town. The historic town dates to the 1700s and has long been a favorite destination for tourists. Crews battled blazes in several places on the island Wednesday, and the flames forced some adults and children to flee into the ocean. Maui County announced the updated death toll on its website late Wednesday.
Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at campaign event
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for speaking up against cartels and corruption was shot and killed Wednesday at a political rally in the capital, amid a startling wave of gang-driven violence in the South American country. President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio and suggested organized crime was behind his slaying, less than two weeks before the Aug. 20 presidential election. Villavicencio was one of eight candidates, though not the front-runner. Ecuador's attorney general's office said that one suspect died in custody from wounds sustained in a firefight after the killing, and police detained six suspects following raids in Quito.
Indictment shows White House lawyers struggling for control as Trump fought to overturn election
WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest federal indictment against Donald Trump vividly illustrates the extent to which the former president's final weeks in office were consumed by a struggle over the law, with two determined groups of attorneys fighting it out as the future of American democracy hung in the balance. The indictment released last week, coupled with evidence compiled in congressional investigations, show how Trump's attempts to remain in power were firmly rejected by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Pat Philbin. Trump, as a result, turned to outside allies including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, among other legal advisers, to launch what federal prosecutors have called a "criminal scheme" to fraudulently overturn the election.
Putin profits off global reliance on Russian nuclear fuel
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear compounds and products from Russia, providing Moscow with hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed revenue as it wages war on Ukraine. Russia sold about $1.7 billion in nuclear products to firms in the U.S. and Europe, according to trade data and experts. The sales have raised alarms from nonproliferation experts and elected officials who say the imports are helping to bankroll the development of Moscow's nuclear arsenal and are complicating efforts to curtail Russia's war-making abilities. The dependence on Russian nuclear products, particularly uranium, also leaves the U.S. and its allies open to energy shortages if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to cut off supplies.
Tropical Storm Khanun pours intense rain on South Korea and heads toward its urban centers
BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Tropical Storm Khanun was pouring intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and leaving at least one person dead as it advanced north toward major urban centers near the capital. More than a foot of rain has already fallen in southern areas from the storm that made landfall on the mainland Thursday morning. Emergency workers were responding to growing reports of flooding and landslides by afternoon. More than 16,000 people already were forced to evacuate homes in at-risk areas and the number is expected to grow as rivers and streams rise near residential districts. Officials have warned the storm will affect most of the country and the impact will continue into Friday.
West African leaders are meeting on Niger, but options are few as a military junta defies mediation
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — West African heads of state have begun meeting on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the deposed president. Analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS might be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. Niger's junta is turning away most efforts at mediation. ECOWAS has threatened to use military force if President Mohamed Bazoum wasn't reinstated by Sunday. The president is under house arrest with his wife and son, and an advisor says they are without running water and electricity while food is running low.
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. The administration says the move is targeted even though it reflects an intensifying competition between the world's two biggest powers. The order signed Wednesday covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials says that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China's ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade.
A year ago, an Iranian woman's death sparked hijab protests. Now businesses are a new battleground
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities have for months done little to enforce the law on women wearing the mandatory headscarf, but now the country's theocracy is pushing to make businesses the new battleground over the hijab. The effort comes ahead of the first anniversary of nationwide protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police last September. Authorities have started raiding companies where women without headscarves have been photographed. Iran's parliament is discussing a law that would increase punishments on those women and the businesses they frequent. The developments could foment new unrest — and all this as parliamentary elections loom next year.
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
ST. LOUIS (AP) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on the nation's heart health but how profound is only starting to emerge. Heart attack deaths spiked early in the pandemic, erasing years of progress in battling cardiovascular disease. Then research showed that for up to a year after a bout of COVID-19, some people can develop problems ranging from blood clots to irregular heartbeats to a heart attack. It's not clear why and doctors still are grappling with how to help.
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college. Now, educators are rethinking how they'll teach courses this fall from Writing 101 to computer science. Educators say they want to embrace the technology's potential to teach and learn in new ways, but when it comes to assessing students, they see a need to "ChatGPT-proof" test questions and assignments. For some instructors that means a return to paper exams, after years of digital-only tests. Some professors will be requiring students to show editing history and drafts to prove their thought process.
