A plane crash believed to have killed mercenary chief Prigozhin is seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and top officers of his private Wagner military company were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen as an assassination. It comes two months after they staged a mutiny that dented President Vladimir Putin's authority. Russia's civil aviation agency said that Prigozhin and six top lieutenants were on a business jet that crashed Wednesday, with a crew of three. Rescuers found all 10 bodies, and Russian media cited sources in Prigozhin's Wagner company who confirmed his death. Police cordoned off the field where the plane crashed a few hundred kilometers north of Moscow, as investigators studied the site. Vehicles were seen driving in to take the bodies for forensic examinations.
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump is set to surrender to authorities in Georgia on charges he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state. The booking process is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president. Trump's arrival comes on the heels of a presidential debate featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the leading candidate despite accelerating legal troubles. Trump's presence in Georgia on Thursday is expected to swipe the spotlight at least temporarily from his opponents after a debate in which other candidates sought to seize on his absence to elevate their own presidential prospects.
Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, plus other key moments from first Republican debate
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the Republican presidential nomination fight for much of the year. Neither dominated the debate stage Wednesday night. Trump skipped the GOP's opening presidential primary debate. DeSantis showed up, but he was overshadowed for much of the night by political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy has crept up in recent polls, leading to his position next to DeSantis at center stage. And he quickly showed why when he showcased his ready-for-video, on-message approach. His rivals, however, attacked him for his lack of political experience and his view that the U.S. should stop supporting Ukraine.
China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins its wastewater release
OKUMA, Japan (AP) — Japan's tsunami-wrecked nuclear power plant in Fukushima is releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. In a live video from a control room at the plant Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings showed a staff member turn on a seawater pump, marking the beginning of the controversial project that's expected to last for decades. China responded by banning seafood from Japan, effective immediately. Shortly after China's announcement, TEPCO's president said the utility will compensate Japanese business owners for damages suffered by export bans over the wastewater release. The Japanese government and TEPCO say the treatment and dilution exceeds international safety standards. Still, some scientists say the long-term impact needs attention.
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar. The gunman was also killed by deputies. The shooting occurred after 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, a popular longtime watering hole for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who gather for live music and other events. The Orange County Sheriff's Department said the gunman was dead four minutes after reports of the shooting first came in. Six others were taken to a hospital, including five with gunshot wounds. The hospital said two were in critical condition.
Firefighters in Greece struggle to control blazes in country's northeast and near Athens
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Major wildfires burning for days in northeastern Greece and on the fringes of the country's capital are incinerating forests forced more evacuations overnight. Firefighters on Thursday struggled against strong winds and dry conditions to bring the blazes under control. The wildfires have left 20 people dead over the last week. Greece's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister said arsonists were at work in some areas. Elsewhere in Europe, a fire on Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands burning for more than a week, and another blaze in northwestern Turkey near the border with Greece were being brought under control, as were blazes in Portugal and Italy.
Maui wildfires renew tensions around water rights in a centuries-old conflict over sacred streams
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — During the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert stream water to help fight the growing inferno. In letters reviewed by the AP, the developer suggests approval was delayed while the state sought the OK from a taro farmer downstream. The dispute highlights tensions over water rights that date to Hawaii's mid-1800s plantation era. The executive who wrote the letters says he wants stream water for fire suppression. Native Hawaiians worry the developer is using the fires to reduce overall caps on their water use.
Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are among 6 nations set to join China and Russia in BRICS economic bloc
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Iran and Saudi Arabia are among six nations that have been invited to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies. United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia are also set to join the bloc of developing economies from 2024. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country presently chairs BRICS, made the announcement at a bloc summit Thursday in Johannesburg. BRICS is currently made up of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and those five members agreed at this week's summit to expand the bloc. It currently represents around 40% of the world's population and more than a quarter of global GDP, although that is set to increase with the new members.
Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich's arrest is extended by a Moscow court, state news agency says
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges, has been extended to Nov. 30. Gershkovich arrived at the Moscow court in a prison van and was led handcuffed out of the vehicle. A 31-year-old United States citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
Bans on diverse board books? Young kids need to see their families represented, experts say
Across the country, books and lessons that represent different families and identities are increasingly the target of conservative pushback — even when they're for the youngest of learners. Educators and free-speech advocates say the books and lessons caught up in these bans often simply acknowledge the existence of different identities. That's crucial, experts say, to help young children develop empathy and an understanding of themselves — especially for children whose families include people of color or LGBTQ+ relatives. Of the bans targeting picture books, about three-quarters are books that address LGBTQ+ themes and roughly half mention race, PEN America says.
