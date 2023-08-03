Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is due in federal court in Washington, D.C., to answer charges he sought to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. The Republican former president will be facing a judge near the U.S. Capitol building his supporters stormed Jan. 6, 2021, to try to block the peaceful transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. In what's become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be processed by law enforcement Thursday. Trump is expected to be taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released. Then Trump can rejoin the 2024 campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
2 members of expelled 'Tennessee Three' vie to win back their legislative seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats after being expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers known as members of the "Tennessee Three" were reinstated by local officials, but only on an interim basis. To fully take back their positions, they must now advance in a special election Thursday. Both easily cleared their June primary elections, and now face general election opponents in Democrat-led districts. Jones is up against Republican candidate Laura Nelson for the Nashville district. Meanwhile, Pearson, from Memphis, faces independent candidate Jeff Johnston.
Woman's escape from cinder block cell likely spared others from similar 'nightmare,' FBI says
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. The FBI said Wednesday that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi on July 16, a day after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, where he had taken the Seattle woman. It said he is charged with interstate kidnapping and authorities are searching for additional possible victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four other states.
Hundreds rally in Niger, denouncing France, as the country's new junta seeks to justify its coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied in support of Niger's ruling junta, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup. Thursday's protest comes as the country's military leaders seek to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover. At the demonstration on Niger's independence day, protesters chanted out support for neighboring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together. Last week's coup toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. It has been accompanied by strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa's Sahel region. Russia and Western countries have vied for influence there.
Reenactment of Florida school massacre will bring gunfire back to Parkland campus
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire is about to again erupt at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A reenactment of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead is scheduled for Friday. Ballistics experts will fire up to 140 live rounds inside the classroom building where the massacre happened. It is being done as part of lawsuit the victims' families have against former Deputy Scot Peterson. He was the armed guard assigned to the campus and didn't confront the shooter. The families say he is a coward who failed to protect their loved ones. He said he couldn't pinpoint the shooter's location. He was acquitted at a recent criminal trial.
The US wants Kenya to lead a force in Haiti with 1,000 police. Watchdogs say they'll export abuse
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is praising Kenya's interest in leading a multinational force in Haiti. But weeks ago, the U.S. openly warned Kenyan police officers against violent abuses. Now 1,000 of those police officers might head to Haiti to take on gang warfare. Kenya's police have long been accused by rights groups of killings and torture. That includes gunning down civilians during Kenya's COVID-19 curfew and fatally shooting more than 30 people during protests in July. A Human Rights Watch researcher says local watchdogs are concerned about Kenya "exporting its abusive police to other parts of the world."
Adidas brings in $437 million from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate like the Anti-Defamation League. Ye's antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas said Thursday that its earnings were better than it had expected in the second quarter thanks to the first release of Yeezy shoes in June. Another batch went on sale this week.
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling has damaged a landmark church in the city of Kherson that once held the remains of the renowned 18th-century commander who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of moedern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine's emergency service said four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling on Thursday as they fought the fire at St. Catherine's Cathedral. Authorities says four other people were wounded in the first attack, which also hit a trolleybus. The shelling followed the severe damage suffered by a beloved Orthodox cathedral in a missile strike last week in Odesa and underlined the war's risk to the country's cultural monuments.
Israeli protesters are calling for democracy. But what about the occupation of Palestinians?
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is being rocked by a wave of mass protests calling for the country's democracy to be upheld. But the pro-democracy movement lacks any clear message of opposition to Israel's open-ended military rule over millions of Palestinians. This contradiction reflects a widely held belief among Jewish Israelis that the conflict with the Palestinians is both intractable and somehow separate from Israel's internal strife. Critics of the protest movement, including Palestinians, say that such selective advocacy of democratic ideals shows how disconnected Israelis are from the harsh reality of those living under occupation. The protesters are demonstrating against attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to weaken the judiciary.
Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms, research finds
SAN DIEGO (AP) — New research shows winter waves off California's Pacific coast are swelling in size as the planet warms. Oceanographer Peter Bromirski at Scripps Institution of Oceanography used a unique approach to gather historical data from the past 90 years to track the increasing height of the surf. His team analyzed records from seismographs dating back to 1931 that picked up ripples of energy on the seafloor from crashing waves. That data was used to measure how they have increased over time. Bromirski's research shows average winter wave heights have grown by as much as a foot since 1970, when global warming is believed to have started accelerating.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.