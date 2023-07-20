Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran have stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. Online videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr ahead of a planned burning of the holy book Thursday in Stockholm. The Swedish Foreign Ministry said its embassy staff were safe without elaborating. Iraq's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack. A Swedish news report says two demonstrators planned to burn a Quran and the Iraq flag outside the Iraqi Embassy later Thursday.
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people hours ahead of first game in Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A man stormed a high-rise construction site in downtown Auckland early Thursday morning, shooting at terrified workers and killing two people hours before New Zealand plans to host the first game of the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout, during which an officer was shot and injured. Four civilians were also injured. The shooting happened near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.
At least 2 dead as Russia strikes Odesa and other southern Ukraine cities for a third night
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine's southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night in a wave of strikes that has destroyed some of the country's critical grain export infrastructure. At least two people, in Odesa, were killed in the attacks, which come days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger, and after Moscow vowed "retribution" for a strike on a bridge connecting Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, for which Russia blamed Ukraine.
Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump is in increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head. The target letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests Trump may soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president up against possible prison time while vying to reclaim the White House as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and dismissed the prosecutions as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign.
The US and North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to talk about US soldier
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and reclusive North Korea have no diplomatic ties — but they still have ways to reach each other. An American official said Wednesday that the U.S. government had reached out to the North as it tries to discuss a U.S. soldier who dashed into North Korea during a tour of a border area this week. The North has not yet responded, according to the U.S. There are several channels the U.S. and the North could use to talk. A pink phone. A New York mission. Swedish diplomats. A North-South Korean hotline.
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado has heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina — the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. Torrential rains flooded communities in Kentucky while an area from California to South Florida endured more blistering heat on Wednesday. Pfizer reported no serious injuries but authorities said medicine was damaged after a tornado damaged the plant near Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Elsewhere, Phoenix, Arizona, broke an all-time record Wednesday morning for a warm low temperature of 97 degrees. And Kentucky braced under a forecast of more rain after flash floods prompted rescues from homes and vehicles in some waterlogged communities.
India's Modi breaks silence over ethnic violence in Manipur after video shows mob molesting women
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in the country's northeast after a video showed two women being assaulted by a mob. The video triggered outrage across India and was widely shared on social media despite the internet being largely blocked in remote Manipur state. It shows two naked women being surrounded by scores of young men who grope them and drag them to a field. Modi told reporters: "The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." The violence was emblematic of the near-civil war in Manipur that has left more than 130 people dead since May. More than 60,000 people have fled to packed relief camps.
In a refugee camp in Kenya, food shortages left kids hungry even before Russia ended grain deal
DADAAB, Kenya (AP) — One of the world's largest refugee camps offers a stark example of the global food security crisis. Thousands of people have fled Somalia in recent months to escape drought and extremism but have found little to eat when they arrive at the Dadaab camp in neighboring Kenya. One told The Associated Press during a recent visit that he found "peace but no food." Rations have been reduced for hundreds of thousands of people as international donors give less, and aid groups are seeing more malnourished children. Cindy McCain, who heads the World Food Program, told the AP that Russia's recent termination of the deal to keep food commodities flowing from Ukraine will deepen the crisis at camps, especially in Africa.
Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about "Barbie-fying" your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that's too low-brow, perhaps you'd be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of "Barbie" movie marketing. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The jackpot is the sixth highest in US history. The winner could take the $558.1 lump sum before taxes or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments. The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.
