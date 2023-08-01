Mar-a-Lago property manager is the latest in a line of Trump staffers ensnared in his legal turmoil
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime Mar-a-Lago staffer who spent years fetching luxury cars for club members is the latest person ensnared in Donald Trump's ballooning legal troubles. Carlos De Oliveira appeared in court in Florida on Monday to face charges connected to what prosecutors allege was a scheme directed by the ex-president and current GOP front-runner to try to erase security footage after it was subpoenaed by a grand jury. De Oliveira is also charged with lying to investigators. De Oliveira is the second little-known Trump employee charged in connection to his alleged hoarding of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, club. De Oliveira's case highlights the collateral damage of Trump's mounting legal woes.
Russia accuses Ukraine of a drone attack on Moscow that hit a building already struck just days ago
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Kyiv of yet another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones. One of the drones on Tuesday hit the same building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early Sunday. Russian officials have claimed that the intensified attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine's counteroffensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that "the war is gradually coming back to Russian territory." But he stopped short of taking responsibility of the attacks. The repeated drone strikes underscore Moscow's vulnerability as Russia's war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month. Ukrainian officials said that Russian strikes also hit Kharkiv and a medical facility in the city of Kherson overnight.
US slips into round of 16 of Women's World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The two-time reigning champion United States came an inch short of Women's World Cup elimination, but Portugal's late near-miss helped the Americans avoid the biggest upset in tournament history. The Americans slipped through to the knockout round Tuesday despite a listless, uninspiring 0-0 draw. The U.S. won only one game in group play for the first time in tournament history, and scored just four goals over three games. In a hold-your-breath moment, the Americans came an inch away from elimination when Ana Capeta nearly scored in stoppage for Portugal. Her shot hit the left post and the Americans preserved the draw. The tie was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI's hallucination problem is fixable
Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn't take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a "generative AI" system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they're working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn't fixable. The say there's a mismatch between the technology's capabilities and how people want to use it.
At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, thousands evacuated
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say days of unusually heavy rains around China's capital, Beijing, have flooded houses, torn apart roads and left at least 20 people dead and 27 missing. The flooding prompted authorities to close train stations and evacuate people in vulnerable areas to school gyms. Cars were washed away and piled into stacks by the rushing waters. The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing. Flooding in other parts of northern China that rarely see such large amounts of rain have led to scores of deaths. Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer, particularly in the semitropical south. However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.
Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get support from neighboring juntas
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — France is preparing to evacuate French and other European nationals from Niger, telling them to carry no more than a small bag, after a military coup there won backing from three other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. Two military-ruled West African nations vowed Monday to prevent military intervention in Niger as the new military junta attempts to consolidate power after the coup. A third declared its support for the junta on Sunday.
The fate of the American nurse and her daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The fate of an American nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti last week remains unknown as the State Department refused to say whether the abductors made demands. Hundreds of Haitians marched in the capital Monday to protest an abduction that's another example of the worsening gang violence that has overtaken much of Port-au-Prince. Alix Dorsainvil was working for El Roi Haiti, a nonprofit Christian ministry, when she and her daughter were seized by gunmen who burst into the clinic. Some community members said the abductors asked for ransom. The State Department on the day of her disappearance advised Americans to avoid travel in Haiti due to the growing security concerns.
Does Texas A&M's botched hire spell doom for classroom diversity? Some say yes
Texas A&M University marked its hiring of Kathleen McElroy with great fanfare — balloons, a banner and a signing ceremony. But the celebration around McElroy, a Black journalist who spent decades at The New York Times and was known for promoting diversity in the workplace, did not last. Backlash from diversity opponents unraveled her tenure offer in a matter of days and ultimately led to the resignation of the school's president. While a looming ban on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Texas higher education shouldn't apply to academics or admissions, students and professors worry the botched hiring is a harbinger of things to come.
Hawaii could see a big hurricane season, but most homes aren't ready
HONOLULU (AP) — Two-thirds of the single-family homes on Hawaii's most populous island have no hurricane protections. This year's return of El Nino is highlighting this weakness because it boosts the odds that more tropical cyclones will travel through Hawaii's waters. El Nino is a naturally occurring warming of equatorial waters in the central and eastern Pacific. It affects weather worldwide. Hawaii has already felt its wrath as a tropical storm passed south of the Big Island last month. Warming oceans heated by climate change could also strengthen tropical storms and nudge them further north, potentially putting them on a collision course with Hawaii.
The Crimean Peninsula is both a playground and a battleground, coveted by Ukraine and Russia
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Crimean Peninsula's balmy beaches have been vacation spots for Russian czars and Soviet general secretaries. It has hosted history-shaking meetings of world leaders and boasts a strategic naval base. And it has been the site of ethnic persecutions, forced deportations and political repression. Now, as Russia's war in Ukraine enters its 18th month, the Black Sea peninsula is again both a playground and a battleground. Drone attacks and bombings seek to dislodge Moscow's hold on the territory, no matter how loudly the Kremlin proclaims its ownership. For both Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, backing off Crimea is hardly an option.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.