Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The criminal case announced Monday night is the fourth brought against the ex-president and the second this month to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote. The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced the then-president's efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead after Maui wildfires as teams intensify search
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials are working painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui. They expect to release the first names Tuesday, even as teams intensify the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash. A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals. The police chief said Monday that crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about 25% of the search area. Gov. Josh Green asked for patience and space to do the search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.
They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As the Maui wildfire approached, residents of Lahaina had moments to make decisions that would determine whether they lived or died. It became a harrowing, narrow window of time in one of the most lethal natural disasters the country has seen in years. There were no sirens, no one to tell people what to do. Residents were on their own to choose whether to stay or to run. Some survived out of luck. They fled in cars or on foot, or heard from neighbors and people fleeing nearby which direction was safe. Some helped people over the seawall that separates the town from the ocean. Almost 100 deaths have been confirmed, and more are expected, while those who lived are haunted by what they endured.
Massive explosion at a gas station in Russia's Dagestan kills 35 and injures scores more
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a massive explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan has killed 35 people and injured scores of others. They say three of those killed in the explosion Monday night were children. It happened on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, triggering the blast. It was Russia's deadliest accident since April 2022, when a fire at a defense research facility in Tver north of Moscow killed 22 people and injured a dozen more.
Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia's central bank has made a large interest rate hike of 3.5 percentage points. The move Tuesday is designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble after the country's currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision to bring the key rate to 12% came after an emergency meeting of the bank's board of directors was called a day earlier as the ruble declined. The fall comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. The Russian currency passed 101 rubles to the dollar Monday and has lingered there Tuesday, losing more than a third of its value since the beginning of the year.
Political leader in Ecuador is killed less than a week after presidential candidate's assassination
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The unprecedented violence affecting Ecuador has claimed the life of another political leader, bringing the number of politics-related slayings within the last four weeks to three, including that of a presidential candidate. Monday's fatal shooting of Pedro Briones, a local leader of Revolución Ciudadana, the party of former President Rafael Correa, was confirmed by Luisa González, the frontrunner in Sunday's special presidential election and member of the same party. The shooting happened in the northern province of Esmeraldas. Briones was a political leader in the rural area of San Mateo de Esmeraldas. On Wednesday, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a political rally.
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand
Waiting lists for gender-affirming health care are growing in states that declared themselves refuges for transgender people as bans for such care for minors take effect around the country. One of the largest states, Texas, has a ban that's supposed to take effect Sept. 1. That's contingent on a court hearing this week. It's not clear how much more lawmakers and government officials in refuge states can do to help build a network to serve more trans patients. The quest for gender-affirming care parallels abortion access in many ways. But gender-affirming care treatments are ongoing, so permanent access is key.
Texas wants Planned Parenthood to repay millions of dollars
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to give back millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements and pay far more in fines on top of that. The case goes before a federal judge Tuesday in Texas. The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind brought by a state against the nation's largest abortion provider. At issue is money Planned Parenthood received for health services for low-income women before Texas removed the organization from the state's Medicaid program in 2021. Planned Parenthood has about three dozen health clinics in Texas, where abortion has been outlawed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. It's unclear when the judge will rule.
A strong tropical storm is lashing parts of Japan and disrupting holiday travel
TOKYO (AP) — A strong tropical storm is lashing central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds, causing flooding and power blackouts and paralyzing transportation as many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week. Lan weakened from a typhoon early Tuesday morning and made landfall in the central prefecture of Wakayama with sustained winds of up to 55 mph. The storm reportedly injured about 20 people, caused rivers to overflow, damaged some buildings and paralyzed traffic. Local municipalities advised more than 230,000 residents to take shelter in safer buildings such as community centers. A foot of rain could fall in parts of central Japan through Wednesday morning.
