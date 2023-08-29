Idalia strengthens to a hurricane and dangerous storm surges are forecast for Florida's Gulf Coast
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, evacuation notices were issued in 21 counties and the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces Black leaders' anger after racist killings in Jacksonville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use "extreme care" if traveling to Florida. Just three months later, the Republican governor is struggling to lead his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead and the Black community outraged. African American leaders are arguing that DeSantis created the conditions that led to the weekend shooting. The tragedy cast a shadow across the Republican presidential campaign as candidates were forced to confront uncomfortable questions about the party's increasing appeal among right-wing extremists. Virtually every GOP presidential candidate has embraced a message that downplays the existence of racism in America.
HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
UNC Chapel Hill shooting suspect's motive in the killing of a faculty member is unclear, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police are searching for both the weapon and the motive in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that left one faculty member dead and prompted an hourslong lockdown. No other injuries were reported. Officials say the assailant in Monday afternoon's shooting at a science building in the heart of the flagship university's campus was taken into custody about an hour and a half after the gunfire was first reported. Neither the suspect nor the victim was immediately identified, and formal charges were pending. Police also say they're still searching for the gun.
The Kremlin says Putin is not planning to attend Wagner chief Prigozhin's burial
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't planning to attend the funeral of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following his death in a plane crash. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn't say where or when the chief of the Wagner Group military company would be buried, although some Russian media suggested it could take place as early as Tuesday in Prigozhin's home city of St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg's Fontanka news outlet and some other media said Prigozhin, 62, will likely be put to rest at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, which has previously been used for high-profile military burials. On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin's parents are also buried.
Guatemala progressive's presidential victory certified, but his party is suspended
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo was confirmed the winner of Guatemala's presidential election by the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Monday, but the same day another government body ordered his political party suspended. Arévalo has faced a slew of legal challenges and allegations of irregularities since his unexpected victory over a candidate favored by the country's conservative elite. Arévalo appears certain to take office as president on Jan. 14, but it was not clear whether his Seed Movement lawmakers would be able to take their seats in the country's Congress. Arévalo called the suspension ruling legally void and said his party would appeal it.
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
GENEVA (AP) — Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation have asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign because of his behavior at the Women's World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match. The heads of the regional bodies say his "unacceptable behavior has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer." The heads also want interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation's request to UEFA to suspend it from international competitions. The federation's request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales' critics because a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League.
Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising
BEIRUT (AP) — Anti-government protests in southern Syria have stretched into a second week, with demonstrators waving the colorful flag of the minority Druze community, burning banners of President Bashar Assad, and at one point raiding several offices of his ruling party. The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country's spiraling economy, but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad government. In a scene that once would have been unthinkable in the Druze stronghold, protesters have kicked members of Assad's Baath party out of some of their offices. They have welded the doors shut and spray-painted anti-government slogans on the walls.
Native nations on front lines of climate change share knowledge and find support at intensive camps
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of tribal citizens and employees have benefited in recent years from tribal climate camps that serve as a refuge for Native Americans on the front lines of climate change. Tribes suffer some of the most severe impacts of climate change in the U.S. but often have the fewest resources to respond. This makes the intensive camps an important training ground and community-building space. A recent camp in northwestern Washington state attracted participants from as far away as Alaska and Minnesota. Attendees learned about the restoration of salmon runs after the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe fought to tear down dams, and shared wisdom on initiatives to counter the effects of climate change.
The math problem: Kids are still behind. How can schools catch them up?
Across the country, schools are scrambling to catch up students in math as post-pandemic test scores reveal the depth of missing skills. On average, education analysts say students' math knowledge is about half a school year behind where it should be. The plunge in scores exacerbated racial and socioeconomic inequities in math performance. And students aren't bouncing back as quickly as hoped, supercharging worries about how they will fare in high school. Using federal relief money, some schools have added tutors and other recovery programs. But the September 2024 deadline for allocating that money will arrive before many children have caught up.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.