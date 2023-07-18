Russia targets key Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa, a day after halting grain export deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have shot down 25 exploding drones and six cruise missiles during a pre-dawn Russian attack on the port of Odesa. The attack came a day after Moscow broke off a deal that had allowed Kyiv to ship vital grain supplies from the Black Sea city during the war. Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday the Russians first sought to wear down Ukraine's air defenses with the drones and then targeted Odesa with six Kalibr cruise missiles. Ukrainian military's Southern Command says all six missiles were shot down by air defenses but their debris and shock waves damaged some port facilities and a few residential buildings, injuring an elderly man at his home.
An American national has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.N. Command says an American national has crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea. The U.S.-led body that oversees the area tweeted Tuesday that the U.S. citizen was on a tour to the border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization. It says he is currently in North Korean custody and that the U.N. Command is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident. It gave no further details. Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix's relentless streak of dangerously hot days is finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city is to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Nighttime has offered little relief from the brutal temperatures. Phoenix's low of 95 on Monday was its highest overnight low ever, toppling the previous record of 93 set in 2009. It was the eighth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90, another record. The length of Phoenix's heat wave is notable even during a summer in which much of the southern United States and the world as a whole has been cooking in record temperatures.
Second heat wave in as many weeks grips Mediterranean while fires hit Spain, Switzerland and Greece
MILAN (AP) — Officials are warning residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battle wildfires. In Italy, Red Cross teams checked on the elderly by phone. In Portugal, they took to social media to warn people not to leave pets or children in parked cars. In Greece, volunteers handed out drinking water. In Spain, they reminded people to protect themselves from wildfire smoke. Several parts of southern Europe are sweating through a new heat wave, amplified by climate change, that is expected to persist for days. The U.N. weather agency said that temperatures in Europe could break even the 48.8-degree Celsius record set in Sicily two years ago.
Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It's a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns classified information, but it's notable because it will be Cannon's first time hearing arguments in the case since the Republican former president's indictment last month.
Israeli protesters block highways in 'day of disruption' against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli protesters have blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv's stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul. Tuesday's latest "day of disruption" came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week. Additional protests are planned throughout the day in opposition to the Netanyahu government's determination to pass components of the overhaul plan before parliament's summer recess.
Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials in a new US push to stabilize rocky relations
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has told China's top diplomat that President Joe Biden's administration is "very committed" to stabilizing relations between the world's two biggest economies. Kerry met on Tuesday with the ruling Communist Party's head of foreign relations Wang Yi, telling him Biden hoped the two countries could "achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world." Ties between the countries have hit a historic low amid disputes over tariffs, access to technology, human rights and China's threats against self-governing Taiwan. Wang said the sides had suffered from a lack of communication, but that China believes through renewed dialogue "we can find a proper solution to any problems."
Spain's early election could put the far right in power for the first time since Franco
MADRID (AP) — A general election this Sunday could make Spain the latest European Union member to swing to the right. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections. Polls for Sunday's voting have put the ring-wing Popular Party ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party to form a government. Such a coalition would return a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.
Australian man and his dog rescued by Mexican tuna boat after drifting 3 months in the Pacific Ocean
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — An Australian sailor who had been adrift at sea with his dog for three months has been rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters. The Grupomar fishing company said Monday that Tim Shaddock was aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when the crew of the boat from the Grupomar fleet spotted him. The company says Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were in a "precarious" state when found, lacking provisions and shelter. Its says the crew gave them medical attention, food and hydration. The company has not yet provided details on what day Shaddock had set out or when he was found.
No winner in Monday's Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $1 billion
ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No ticket for Monday's drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.