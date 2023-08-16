Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106, as county begins identifying victims
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County released the names of two people killed in the wildfire that all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina Tuesday evening, as the death toll rose to 106. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians along with exam tables, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains, said Jonathan Greene, the agency's deputy assistant secretary for response. The county said in a statement Lahaina residents Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79 were among the dead, the first people so named. A further three victims have been identified, the county wrote, and their names will be released once the county has identified their next of kin.
Trump enjoys strong support among Republicans. The general election could be a different story
NEW YORK (AP) — After every indictment that has come his way, Donald Trump has boasted that his standing among Republicans only improves — and he has a point. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans — 63% — say they want the former president to run again, according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That's up slightly from 55% who said the same in April when Trump started facing a series of criminal charges. But in a crucial warning sign for the former president and his supporters, Trump faces glaring vulnerabilities heading into a general election, with many Americans strongly dug in against him.
Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — The new indictment alleging a conspiracy by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia includes charges against several people accused of illegally accessing voting equipment in one rural county. The security breach inside the election office in Coffee County, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta, is among the first known attempts by Trump allies to access voting systems as they sought evidence to back up claims that voting equipment had been rigged to favor Democrat Joe Biden. It was followed a short time later by breaches in three Michigan counties involving some of the same people and again in a western Colorado county that Trump won handily.
North Korea asserts US soldier Travis King crossed border after becoming disillusioned with America
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is asserting Pvt. Travis King bolted across the border last month after becoming disillusioned with the inequality of American society and racial discrimination in its Army. The state media report Wednesday was the first word on North Korea's detention of King. It said North Korea's investigation into King's "illegal" entry would continue. It's impossible to verify the authenticity of the comments attributed to King. The United States and others have accused North Korea of using past detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions. A U.S. Defense Department official said the Pentagon was working to bring King back to the U.S. The soldier's family said his mother is appealing to North Korea to treat her son humanely.
Nigeriens call for mass recruitment of volunteers as the junta faces possible regional invasion
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Nigeriens are preparing for a possible invasion by countries in the region, three weeks after mutinous soldiers ousted the nation's democratically elected president. Residents in the capital, Niamey, are calling for the mass recruitment of volunteers to assist the army in the face of a growing threat by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which says it will use military force if the junta doesn't reinstate the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. The initiative aims to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers from across the country to fight and to assist with medical care, engineering and technical logistics in case the junta needs help. Regional tensions are deepening as the standoff between Niger and ECOWAS shows no signs of defusing.
Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New FAA rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two years after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the United States has begun easing rules that could allow commercial airlines to fly over the country in routes that cuts time and fuel consumption for East-West travel. But those flights shortening routes for India and Southeast Asia raise questions never answered during the Taliban's previous rule from the 1990s to the months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Of particular concern internationally is the Taliban's treatment of women. Before the takeover, each flight paid $700 to overfly the country. The Taliban insist they still get money for overflights, though an international trade association handling the payments say it hasn't transacted them since the 2021 takeover.
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as a foreign ship tries out Kyiv's new Black Sea corridor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia has resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River. Kyiv has increasingly used those terminals for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea. Also Wednesday, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia's full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and is heading through the Black Sea. It is using a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping. Ukraine's economy is heavily dependent on farming. Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world food supplies.
North Carolina GOP seeks to override governor's veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for youth
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender rights are taking center stage in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly plans votes Wednesday seeking to override the governor's veto of legislation banning gender-affirming health care for minors. The state House is to cast the first vote Wednesday afternoon seeking to enact the bill over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's opposition. The Senate said it could take the decisive, final vote as early as Wednesday evening. Republicans hold narrow veto-proof majorities in both chambers, indicating Cooper's veto is likely be overridden. If the override drive succeeds, North Carolina would become the 22nd state to enact legislation restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Washington (AP) — Congressional leaders are pitching a stopgap government funding package to avoid a federal shutdown after next month. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised the idea to House Republicans on a members-only call. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the two leaders had spoken about such a temporary measure. It's an acknowledgement the Republican-led House and Democratic Senate are nowhere near agreement on spending levels. The fiscal year starts Oct. 1, when funding will be needed. The stopgap measure would fund operations into December but McCarthy needs support from Republicans who are loathe to agree as they push for steeper cuts.
Germany's Cabinet is set to approve a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis possession and sale
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Cabinet is set to approve a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, setting the scene for the European Union's most populous member to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow members of "cannabis clubs" to buy the substance for recreational purposes. The approval, expected on Wednesda, is the first step in a two-part plan that will still need the parliament's backing. But it's a stride forward for a prominent reform project of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's socially liberal coalition, though significantly short of the government's original ambitions. The health minister's most recent public proposal foresees legalizing possession of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational purposes.
