Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department's four-count indictment Tuesday accuses the former president of assaulting the underpinnings of democracy in a frantic but ultimately failed effort to cling to power. Special counsel Jack Smith says the Capitol attack "was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting counting and certifying the results of the presidential election." Trump is due in court Thursday.
Russian drone strikes on Ukraine's Odesa region cause fires at a port near the Romanian border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania. Officials said Wednesday that the strikes damaged a grain elevator and caused a fire at facilities that transport the country's crucial grain exports. Russia has hammered Ukraine's ports with strikes since leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa. Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles since July 1 at the port of Odesa and the region's river ports which are being used as alternative routes.
Foreign nationals evacuate Niger as regional tensions rise after coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — European militaries are continuing to evacuate foreign nationals in Niger on Wednesday, with a third French military flight expected to depart the capital as defense chiefs from West Africa's regional bloc are set to meet to discuss last week's coup against the country's democratically elected president. The 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to put down the coup in Niger. The U.N. special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel told a virtual briefing late Tuesday that "different member states are preparing themselves to use force if necessary." The M62 Movement, a local activist group that supports the coup, called for residents in the capital, Niamey to "mobilize" and block the airport until foreign military forces leave the country.
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
A new quick study finds that human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth. And more than 2 billion people felt added warmth from climate change every single day of the month. Wednesday's study by Climate Central, a science nonprofit, says more than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world's population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature. Researchers looked at 4,711 cities and saw the fingerprints of climate change in 4,019 of them for July. In the U.S., the climate effect was largest in Florida.
More teachers are quitting their jobs. Educators of color often are more likely to leave
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Teachers are leaving jobs in growing numbers, state reports show. The turnover in some cases is highest among teachers of color. A major culprit is stress — from pandemic-era burnout, low pay and the intrusion of politics into classrooms. But the burdens can be heavier in schools serving high-poverty communities that also have higher numbers of teachers of color. Nationally, about 80% of American public school teachers are white, even though white students no longer represent a majority in public schools.
Pope hopes to inspire at World Youth Day in Portugal as the church reckons with a sex abuse fallout
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived in Portugal to open the first edition of World Youth Day since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of large gatherings. Francis is hoping to inspire the next generation of Catholics while coping with fallout from the ongoing clergy sexual abuse scandal. More than 1 million young people are expected to attend the gathering in Lisbon that takes place over several days. Temperatures are forecast to hit 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) by the weekend's final papal Mass. Francis arrives on Wednesday. He is expected to meet privately with abuse survivors. Portuguese bishops were criticized for their initial response after an independent commission reported in February that at least 4,815 boys and girls were abused in Portugal since 1950.
Beijing records 29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday, its most in at least 140 years
ZHUOZHOU, China (AP) — China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. The Beijing Meteorological Bureau says the city recorded 29.3 inches of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Chinese authorities said Tuesday that the torrential rains around Beijing had destroyed roads, knocked out power and caused at least 21 deaths and left 26 people missing. Thousands were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. It's unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters aided by rain have made progress fighting a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and could threaten the region's famous spiky Joshua trees. Fire officials say a brief, heavy downpour Tuesday afternoon helped keep the spread of the York Fire to a minimum and it's 23% contained after roaring through California's massive Mojave National Preserve into Nevada. It's California's largest fire this year. However, experts say the Joshua trees — which grow only in the Mojave Desert — are unlikely to regrow if they are scorched. Firefighters also are fighting to contain the fire without the use of bulldozers to avoid disrupting the fragile ecosystem.
Drone attacks in Moscow's glittering business district leave residents on edge
The glittering towers of the Moscow City business district were once symbols of the Russian capital's economic boom in the early 2000s. Now they are a sign of its vulnerability, following a series of drone attacks on skyscrapers there that rattled some Muscovites shaken and brought the war in Ukraine home to the seat of Russian power. The attacks on Sunday and Tuesday aren't the first to hit Moscow — a drone even struck the Kremlin harmlessly in May. But these latest blasts, which caused no casualties but blew out part of a floor of windows on a high-rise building and sent glass cascading to the streets below, seemed particularly unsettling.
As the summer breezes fade, sweltering Europeans give air conditioning a skeptical embrace
MILAN (AP) — During Europe's heat wave last month, Floriana Peroni's vintage clothing store had to close for a week. A truck of rented generators blocked her door as they fed power to the central Roman neighborhood hit by a blackout as temperatures surged. The main culprit was air conditioning. Like many Romans, Peroni herself does not have AC either in her home or in her shop. Rome once could count on a Mediterranean breeze to bring down nighttime temperatures, but that has become an intermittent relief at best. Europeans, as Peroni says, tend to tolerate the heat and shun air conditioning. But that is starting to change.
