Prosecutors say witness in Trump's classified documents case retracted false testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a witness in the federal prosecution of Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted "prior false testimony" after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president. The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, was presented weeks before special counsel Jack Smith secured an updated indictment accusing Trump and two others in a plot to delete surveillance video at the Florida property.
In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged barricades survived
As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.
Tropical Storm Franklin nears Haiti and the Dominican Republic, bringing fears of floods, landslides
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is chugging toward the island of Hispaniola shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti and bringing fears of deadly landslides and heavy flooding in both countries. Forecasters say Franklin could dump 10 inches of rain and as much as 15 in isolated areas as it swirls above the island for most of Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm had maximum winds of 50 mph early Wednesday morning.
At March on Washington's 60th anniversary, leaders seek energy of original movement for civil rights
Sixty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. issued his resounding call for racial harmony that set off decades of push and pull toward progress. The historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom remains a marker by which progress is measured. But that progress — namely civil and voting rights legislation passed in the mid-1960s — teeters precariously on the edge of partisanship. On Saturday, civil rights leaders and their allies mark 60 years since the original March on Washington, and they hope to recapture the spark that forever changed America.
Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Schoolchildren who were rescued from a broken cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan say that they repeatedly feared death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal even as their parents tried to console them over the phone. Six children and two adults were pulled from the cable car in a daring rescue Tuesday. One of the youngest was grabbed by a commando attached to a helicopter by rope, while others were lowered to the ground in a makeshift chairlift constructed from a wooden bed frame and ropes. One student said Wednesday that the rescue was a miracle.
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say that Russia and Ukraine have traded nighttime drone attacks again. They say Kyiv targeted Moscow and the Kremlin's forces launched another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots early Wednesday. Those strikes in what have recently become signature strategies of the almost 18-month war. Authorities said a three-hour nighttime Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight Tuesday caused a blaze at grain facilities. Russian officials claim to have downed Ukrainian drones in Moscow and the region around the capital, though one smashed into a building under construction. Meanwhile, officials in the Belgorod region of Russia, on the border with Ukraine, say three people were killed after repeated shelling.
Philippine supply boats breach a Chinese coast guard blockade in the hotly contested South China Sea
ABOARD BRP CABRA (AP) — Two Philippine boats breached a Chinese coast guard blockade in a confrontation in the South China Sea to deliver food and other supplies to Filipino forces guarding a contested shoal. However, two Philippine coast guard vessels escorting the supply boat were blocked by at least four Chinese coast guard ships for about five hours on Tuesday. A United States Navy plane circled overhead during the encounter. It's the latest flare-up from territorial disputes in the busy sea that has become a delicate fault line in the U.S.-China rivalry. The Philippine coast guard invited a small group of journalists to join its ships as part of a strategy aimed at exposing China's actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.
Thousands of discouraged migrants are stranded in Niger because of border closures following coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Some 7,000 Africans who gave up on migrating to Europe have been stranded in Niger since the coup last month in which members of the presidential guard overthrew the West African nation's democratically elected president. Niger's junta has closed the country's airspace and regional countries have shut border crossings as part of economic sanctions, making it hard for people to leave. Niger is an important migration route for Africans trying to reach Libya as a jumping off spot to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.
Zimbabwe votes as the president known as 'the crocodile' seeks a second and final term
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Delays have marked voting in Zimbabwe as President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed elections. This is the second general election since the ouster of longtime repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017. There are 12 presidential candidates on the ballot on Wednesday. The main contest is expected to be between Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. Mnangagwa narrowly beat Chamisa in a disputed election in 2018. Chamisa hopes to break the governing ZANU-PF party's 43-year hold on power.
Prosecutors prepare evidence in trial of 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — Opening arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. They are pleading not guilty. A jury was selected Monday in Antrim County, where Whitmer has a Lake Michigan vacation home. Investigators say the defendants were among 14 men involved in the plot to abduct Whitmer there in retaliation for her policies during the pandemic, which shut down schools and restricted the economy. Nine of the defendants have been convicted elsewhere, including four who pleaded guilty. Two were acquitted.
