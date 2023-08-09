Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would've made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. The vote sets up a fall campaign that'll become the nation's latest referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion last year. The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution, rather than requiring a 60% supermajority. Ohio Republicans placed the question on the summer ballot in hopes of undercutting a citizen initiative voters will decide in November that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution. Tuesday's result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state.
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won't be easy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington. They argue the Republican former president can't possibly get a fair trial in the overwhelmingly Democratic nation's capital. Criminal defendants routinely try to have their cases moved to increase their chances of getting a favorable jury. Trump and his attorney say they're eying West Virginia, which Trump easily won in 2020. But there's a notoriously high bar for proving the jury pool is so biased or tainted by pretrial publicity that the trial must be moved. Such efforts have failed in some of the most high-profile American trials.
Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth
Scientists are wondering if global warming and El Nino have an accomplice in fueling this summer's record-shattering heat. The European climate agency Copernicus reported that July was one-third of a degree Celsius hotter than the old record. That's a bump in heat that is so recent and so big, especially in the oceans, that scientists are split on whether something else could be at work. Researchers say by far the biggest cause of the recent extreme heat is human-caused climate change, with a smaller contribution from a natural El Nino. But some scientists are searching for an additional factor.
Norway considers blowing up a dam after days of heavy rain over Scandinavia cause floods
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Norway are considering blowing up a dam at risk of bursting after days of heavy rain to prevent downstream communities from getting deluged. The Glåma, Norway's longest and most voluminous river, is dammed at the the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant, which was under water and out of operation on Wednesday. Police said a controlled explosion before the dam fails would allow officials to control the flow of water. Hundreds of people in southern Norway also were evacuated due to landslides. Storm Hans has battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics for several days, causing rivers to overflow, damaging roads and injuring people with falling branches.
Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
ROME (AP) — Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia. That's according to Italian state RAI television, which cites four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday. According to RAI and ANSA news agency, the four were first rescued by the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Rimona in the Straits of Sicily. They were then transferred to the Italian coast guard which brought them to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. The island, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is a frequent destination for migrant smugglers and has seen its migrant holding center repeatedly overcrowded with new arrivals this summer.
Huge blast at Moscow area factory adds to Russian jitters as new drone attacks are blamed on Ukraine
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An explosion on the grounds a factory north of Moscow that makes optical equipment for Russia's security forces has injured 45 people, six of them severely. Officials said the blast Wednesday occurred at a warehouse storing fireworks, though it was on the grounds of the Zagorsk optics manufacturing plant. The regional governor said the company had rented out the warehouse for storage, but later claimed the plant was mostly producing pyrotechnics and "has had nothing to do with optics or mechanics." The explosion produced a tall plume of black smoke added to Russian jitters over nighttime drone attacks on Moscow, as well as alarm about smoke seen over the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Wednesday.
Biden is pitching his economic policies as a key to a manufacturing jobs revival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden says his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. The claim the Democratic president is making in a New Mexico speech on Wednesday is supported by a rise in construction spending on new factories. But factory hiring has begun to slow in recent months, a sign the promised boom has yet to fully materialize. Bringing back factory jobs is one of the most popular of White House promises — regardless of who happens to be the president. Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush each pledged to boost manufacturing. But factory jobs seemed to struggle to fully return after each recession.
Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way
NEW YORK (AP) — In the five decades since hip-hop emerged out of New York City, it has spread around the country and the world. And at each step there's been change and adaptation, as new, different voices came in and made it their own. Its foundations are steeped in the Black communities where it first made itself known but it's spread out until there's no corner of the world that hasn't been touched by it. Hip-hop has impacted everything: Art, culture, fashion, community, social justice, politics, sports, business. This year is being marked as a 50th anniversary celebration.
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A single lottery ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Florida Lottery says a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14. No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, enabling the prize to grow to the third-largest in U.S. history. The $1.58 billion payout is for a sole winner who opts for an annuity doled out over 30 years but people usually prefer a lump sum option. For Tuesday's jackpot this was an estimated $783.3 million. The prize money is nearly identical in size to the second largest jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016.
Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as 'inhumane and degrading'
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A string of disturbing revelations of "inhumane and degrading" maltreatment of older and disabled people at Romanian care homes have sparked concerns over the country's capacity to adequately care for its socially vulnerable. The sprawling scandal has erupted over the past month. The discovery of systematic neglect and abuse of residents living in squalid conditions at several care facilities has forced two Cabinet members to resign over what Romanian media have dubbed the "horror homes" scandal. They also revived disturbing memories of an orphanage scandal that captured international attention after the country's communist dictatorship collapsed in 1989.
