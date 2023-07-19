Trump's target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
WASHINGTON (AP) — A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him. Federal prosecutors have cast a wide net, asking witnesses in recent months about a chaotic White House meeting that included discussion of seizing voting machines and about lawyers' involvement in plans to block the transfer of power. They've also discussed with witnesses schemes by Trump associates to enlist slates of Republican fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden and interviewed state election officials who faced pressure campaigns over the election results.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has been silent about the highly unusual entry of an American soldier across the Koreas' heavily fortified border. Travis King, who bolted across the border Tuesday, is the first American known to be detained in the North in nearly five years. Although the North test-fired short-range missiles on Wednesday, this latest weapons display was seen as unrelated. Instead, the launches were suspected to be a protest at the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea the previous day. King had served time in a South Korean prison for assault and was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, when he disappeared. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed King was likely now in North Korean custody.
Russia launches intense nighttime attacks across Ukraine, targeting the southern port city of Odesa
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched an intense series of nighttime air attacks using drones and missiles against targets across Ukraine. The head of Kyiv's military administration said on Wednesday the southern port city of Odesa was targeted with especially fierce strikes for a second consecutive night. No casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, a fire at a military facility in Russian-annexed Crimea caused the closure of an important highway and the evacuation of over 2,200 civilians from four villages, according to Russian officials.
Firefighters battle wildfires surrounding Athens as second heat wave hits the Mediterranean country
NEA PERAMOS, Greece (AP) — New evacuations have been ordered as wildfires raged near the Greek Capital after a second heat wave hit the Mediterranean country from the west following days of record-high temperatures baked southern Europe. Firefighters on Wednesday were working round-the-clock to preserve forests, industrial facilities, and vacation homes as evacuations continued for a third day along a highway connecting Athens to the southern city of Corinth. The World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations body that monitors weather, said preliminary global figures showed the month of June to be the hottest on record and that the rising temperatures are already having a major impact on human health, agriculture, energy and water access.
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an 'unbreakable bond' despite US unease
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel's president speaks to Congress in an appearance aimed at demonstrating what he calls the "unbreakable bond" between Israel and the U.S. The show of unity Wednesday comes despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul and settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. Isaac Herzog will become the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. Herzog's speech will mark modern Israel's celebration of its 75th year. But the visit by Israel's figurehead president also exposes the difficulties Democrats face in balancing longstanding U.S. support for ally Israel with disapproval of some actions by Netanyahu's government, a coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.
Adrift for months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued them
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — Lost at sea for months on a disabled catamaran, with no way to cook and no source of fresh water but the rain, Australian Timothy Shaddock said he expected to die. But there was a lot he liked about the experience, he said, like swims in the sea, the company of his dog Bella, and the sight of the moon over the water. In a press conference as he came ashore Tuesday, Shaddock dwelled on his love of the sea, and declined to describe the "many, many, many bad days" he experienced before being rescued by a tuna fishing boat. He said he and Bella lived on raw fish and rainwater, and worked maintaining the boat almost all the time he wasn't sleeping.
Northwestern hazing scandal puts school in company with schools such as Penn State
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse. A former Wildcats football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school's leadership on Tuesday, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. More lawsuits are expected to follow from former football and baseball players as well as from student-athletes who played other sports for the private school.
