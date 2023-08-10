ITTA BENA — Heartland Catfish Co., the nation’s leading supplier of fresh and frozen catfish products, is celebrating National Catfish Month by reflecting on its growth and environmental initiatives.
Since 1984, August has been recognized as National Catfish Month to celebrate the hard work and dedication that goes into producing and receiving high-quality U.S. farm-raised catfish.
President Ronald Reagan saw the imminent value of the industry and declared June 25 as National Catfish Day and August as National Catfish Month. Today, 94% of all catfish produced in the U.S. comes from four Southeast states: Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas.
To further its commitment to producing environmentally conscious products, Heartland Catfish eliminated phosphate-based additives previously utilized in frozen products. The decision to move to a phosphate-free operation was two-fold. As consumers become more food-focused and better educate themselves on what is in their food, removing the additive was an easy decision.
Secondly, Heartland Catfish is committed to producing high-quality and sustainable products that are produced in an environmentally responsible manner. Removing phosphates as an additive was the best solution to minimize environmental impacts and maintain Heartland’s commitment to sustainability without compromising the quality or shelf life of products.
“Catfish is a healthy, delicious protein that we love to celebrate. Our team at Heartland Catfish is proud to deliver consistent, high-quality, sustainable U.S. farm-raised catfish to our customers year-round. We continue the hard work needed to uphold our founder’s high standards,” said Jonathan Mills, Heartland Catfish vice president of sales and marketing.
In honor of National Catfish Month, Heartland Catfish is hosting a giveaway. Consumers can enter to win a 15-pound box of catfish fillets that will be shipped directly to the winner’s doorstep. The giveaway will end on Aug. 18, and the winner will be announced on Aug. 12.