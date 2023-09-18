Heartland Catfish Co. of Itta Bena was recently named Vendor of the Year by Golden Chick, a quick-service restaurant franchise.
The catfish company has supplied Golden Chick with U.S. farm-raised catfish “for more than a decade” and “is honored to be presented with such a distinguished award,” said Johnny Jarrell, Heartland Catfish’s regional sales manager.
“Heartland Catfish has and continues to supply all Golden Chick locations with high-quality U.S. farm-raised catfish,” he said. “It is a great privilege to have not only our products recognized but also the efforts of the Heartland Catfish team that made this possible.”
Golden Chick opened its first location in San Marcos, Texas, in 1967. The franchise now has more than 200 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, and the company is expecting to soon open locations in Mississippi and Nevada.
It was recently ranked as one of the nation’s fastest-growing brands.
“Heartland Catfish was selected as our Vendor of the Year because Golden Chick is never shorted supply, and the company has always gone above and beyond (our) expectations for customer service and responsiveness,” said Kelly Creighton, Golden Chick’s vice president of purchasing. “Golden Chick is thankful and blessed to have such great vendor partners like Heartland Catfish.”
As Golden Chick’s overall expansion rate is an estimated 10% in 2023, Heartland Catfish officials said they remain dedicated to providing the franchise with the best catfish products on the market.
