Heather Sudduth - Singing River Health System

Heather Sudduth is the Coordinator of Neuroscience Programs at Singing River Health System. As Coordinator of Neuroscience Programs, Heather was instrumental in the development of their stroke program. She has over 15 years of experience in stroke program development, mentorship, and created the first Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center in Mississippi. Heather has received over $1 million in grant funding for community and healthcare providers’ education. She is a national speaker on stroke and brain and spinal cord injury prevention. She is involved in numerous state and national organizations and enjoys volunteering in her community.
Heather was awarded Ms Gulf Coast Top Influencer, Success Women’s conference in 2019, 2016 Chapter of the Year Award by ThinkFirst National Injury Prevention Foundation, 2009 Mississippi Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 honoree, and 2007 South Mississippi’s top 10 Business Leaders Under 40 presented by SunHerald and The Journal of South Mississippi Business.
Heather received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She has received specialty certifications as a Certified Case Manager and Certified Ergonomic Assessment Specialist.
Heather enjoys travel, watching her daughter cheer, and walking her dog.
