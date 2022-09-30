Heather Sudduth - Singing River Health System

Heather Sudduth is the Coordinator of Neuroscience Programs at Singing River Health System. As Coordinator of Neuroscience Programs, Heather was instrumental in the development of their stroke program. She has over 15 years of experience in stroke program development, mentorship, and created the first Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center in Mississippi. Heather has received over $1 million in grant funding for community and healthcare providers’ education. She is a national speaker on stroke and brain and spinal cord injury prevention. She is involved in numerous state and national organizations and enjoys volunteering in her community.

