Thomas Henderson, a 2021 graduate of Madison Central High School, has been selected as the 2021 Merit Scholarship awardee by the Mississippi Bankers Association Education Foundation and the Mississippi Young Bankers section of the MBA.
Henderson was chosen from applicants across Mississippi to receive the $1,500 scholarship, which is given annually to a high school senior whose parent and/or guardian is an employee of an MBA member bank. Henderson’s mother, Bonney Henderson is Treasury Sales Officer II, VP, at Renasant in Ridgeland.
Henderson plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall and has been accepted into the Early Entry Program for the College of Veterinary Medicine. He has worked at Gluckstadt Animal Hospital since June 2018. He began working there as soon as he turned 16 to improve his chances being accepted into veterinary school. He is a 2021 Honor Graduate of Madison Central High School, a member of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a member of the 6A State Championship Tennis Team.
Henderson was active in his church and community throughout high school. He was a member of the St. Richard Catholic Church Youth Group; he is also an Eagle Scout, served as a Junior Ambassador of Madison, and served on the Mayor’s Youth Council during his junior and senior year of high school.