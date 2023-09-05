With record-breaking temperatures in 2023, why not add mortgage rates to the list of all-time highs?
The housing market has experienced a major shift in 2023, sending shockwaves throughout the real estate community.
The biggest shock comes from the rise in mortgage rates, currently sitting between 7-8%, a huge contrast from 2020 when rates were as low as 2.9%. Now, buyers, sellers and real estate players are having to adjust to the thought of higher interest rates sticking around longer than anticipated.
Stacy Duff, a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker in Hattiesburg, said that while inventory is moving and selling with mortgage rates as they are, homes are sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. On average, Mississippi homes stayed on the market an average of 33 days, 16 days more than last year, according to realtor.com.
“Homeowners who locked in a great interest rate in 2020 have been more reluctant to sell; they would have to forfeit their low-rate mortgages and take out loans that are more expensive,” Duff said. “Many existing homeowners are waiting for the market to improve before they consider buying a new home.”
Those higher mortgages add up quickly. For example, a borrower who buys a $300,000 house with a 3% mortgage rate and a 20% down payment can expect to pay approximately $124,000 in interest over 30 years. With a 7% mortgage rate, the borrower could pay roughly $335,000 in interest, according to mortgagecalculator.org.
Real estate professionals have suggested the increased rates are also contributing to the low inventory of homes. The limited supply fuels higher prices. In Mississippi, the median sale price is $254,900, a 1.45% increase compared to a year ago. And while the current housing market leans slightly in favor of sellers, more homes are being sold with price drops, which are up roughly 6% from last year.
The increases have slowed the housing market, with more sellers staying put and buyers waiting for rates to drop. However, in Hattiesburg, Duff said the market has remained relatively steady.
“Since we have the universities, a large medical community and a military base, people are moving to the area for jobs or leaving for other opportunities. There is constant movement in Hattiesburg,” she said.
Rising costs
Whitney Bell, a resident of Lamar County, recently purchased her first home and said that, while the overall process was relatively smooth, she was not prepared for the sudden rise in rates and additional housing material costs.
“We started the process in June, and by the time we closed in August, our rates had gone up,” Bell said. “To see it go up so quickly was difficult to grasp financially — not to mention the high costs of lumber and other housing materials.”
Lumber costs have increased significantly over the last several years, with the sharpest price increase occurring in 2021. With the current housing shortage, buyers are resorting to building custom homes, fueling a boom for builders and increasing supply demands and costs.
Will the market crash?
Economists believe the housing market will continue to slow in 2023, but they are not expecting a crash. They say mortgage rates are stabilizing, fueling buyer confidence.
There remains a strong demand for homes across multiple demographics, including the millennial group, according to experts at houzeo.com.
Additionally, strict lending standards should prevent such a crash. So-called “liar loans,” which occurred because of a failure to adequately check one’s credit, were widespread in 2007 and contributed to a subprime mortgage crisis and, ultimately, the Great Recession between 2007-2009.
The market is also seeing fewer foreclosures, with a majority of Mississippi homeowners having significant equity in their homes.
“The personal balance sheets of homeowners are much stronger today than they were 15 years ago,” notes a recent houzeo.com report. “As a result, the threat of rising foreclosures in Mississippi is low.”
Experts tend to agree that a housing bubble does exist due to the increasing demand and limited supply. They are not so sure of when the bubble will “pop,” but they do expect home prices — up 37.9% in the past five years — to begin to gradually decrease starting soon.
If you’re looking to buy
A recent national housing survey shows that 77% of people think now is a bad time to buy a house in Mississippi. Despite the survey results, it may be necessary for some buyers to make such a purchase during these market conditions.
Houzeo.com experts recommend homebuyers plan their finances well and make sure they have 5-6 months of savings in the bank after putting up their down payment.
Real estate professionals at bankrate.com recommend buyers save at least 20% of the home’s purchase price for a down payment. They also say to get preapproved for a mortgage and then shop around to compare the terms and rates offered by several companies.
They also recommend viewing multiple homes under the guidance of an experienced real estate agent and say to avoid buying at the lowest price as some bad-faith sellers could use a low price to hide major defects.
Be sure to get a housing inspection and, through your agent, negotiate repairs and credits, they say.
Joshua Wilson contributed reporting.
