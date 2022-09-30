The fact that natural gas prices are now at the highest levels in the U.S. seen in 14 years are raising concerns that consumers could be facing significant increases in bills for heating and electricity in the coming winter.
Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell, Southern District of Mississippi, said the higher natural gas prices have upended the previous dynamic that made natural gas electric generation cheaper than coal. He is concerned that consumers of both electricity and natural gas are in for higher bills this winter.
“As a commissioner, there is nothing I can do to control natural gas prices,” Maxwell said. “We are trying to educate people about what power bills are going to look like in the near future. There is no relief in sight for natural gas prices. This is a slow roll that is coming out nationally and in other countries. These drastic increases are expected to continue into the next year. We have been meeting with the utilities and trying to get them ahead of the curve.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to Russia curtailing natural gas exports to European countries because of their support of Ukraine. Natural gas prices have gone from about $2.57 per thousand cubic feet (MCF) of gas during the pandemic in July 2020 to $9.66 per MCF in June, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“The fact is, an international conflict would not be an issue if the United States had continued our energy independence,” Maxwell said. “But the current administration has cancelled pipelines and we no longer determine our fate when it comes to fuel prices, and customers are being penalized by paying more than they should.”
U.S. natural gas supplies are selling overseas in record amounts.
“They could sell that gas to us for a whole lot cheaper, but they are taking advantage of the market,” Maxwell said. “Business is business. Overseas people are paying top prices, which turns around and hurts us. If the price globally continues to grow, it is going to cost us, unless we get domestic suppliers to slow down their overseas sales.”
Utilities are allowed by statute to recover all of their fuel costs. Maxwell estimated the increased fuel costs from Entergy alone could amount to north of $400 million a year.
“Bills could go up substantially after they file and are allowed to recover those fuel costs,” Maxwell said. “You could see a $30 per month increase in your power bill. We just settled a lawsuit from Entergy over the Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant for $300 million, the largest settlement in the history of the PSC. Some will go to ratepayers and some back into fuel costs to lessen the blow of the increase.
"We pushed and negotiated a very good settlement for the ratepayer, but that is not going to stop the increase. It is just going to make it less this year. I worry every day about what we can do to stop this craziness, but it is very difficult when you don’t control the rates that are granted by the statute.”
Maxwell foresees a difficult winter especially as energy costs affect what it costs for groceries and other goods. An additional problem, he said, is that cities and counties in the state that lost sales tax revenue during the pandemic have increased property taxes for utilities.
Maxwell said while the PSC has encouraged utilities to diversify into renewable energy such as solar, he doesn’t see that as being the total solution.
“Let’s be honest,” Maxwell said. “Renewable energy is not reliable energy. I think we still have to invest in it; it is important to diversify. The only way to solve this is to invest in small modular reactors (SMR). It is new technology that is safer and cleaner than conventional nuclear power plants. It has a small footprint. One of those about an acre in size could power almost all of Jackson.”
While no SMRs are currently licensed in the U.S., Maxwell said one is being used in France and they have been used for decades to power submarines and warships.
“That is the most reliable energy and it generates very small amounts of waste over its lifetime,” Maxwell said. “We already have facilities that can handle the waste, so really no threat or danger to the state. I wouldn’t put it in the state if I thought for one second it was harmful.”
Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey also supports SMRs being considered as part of the electric generation mix going forward.
“We’re probably multiple years out from seeing broad adoption,” Bailey said. “Instead of large nuclear reactors in one location, we could see SMRs generating 100 to 300 MW in multiple locations. We are seeing some early site approvals from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approving certain designs to be built as pilot projects to study their viability, reliability, safety, and affordability. “
New conventional nuclear power plants have faced major delays and cost overruns. Bailey said the two nuclear reactors under construction at Plant Vogtle in Georgia are many years behind schedule and many billions over budget.
“That is part of the reason next generation nuclear is going to have to look at more modular design,” Bailey said.
Bailey attributes the high natural gas prices to a combination of increased demand for the generation of electricity due to economic growth and weather conditions in addition to the U.S. increasing natural gas exports to reduce the impact of Russia’s rationing of gas sold to Europe. Another factor, he said, has been the continued retirements of coal-fired generation plants and subsequent replacement with national gas-fired units.
“Now we are seeing production at the drill pad continue to increase, which will result in additional supplies in the market,” Bailey said. “While this is lagging behind need, we hope by 2023 production will ramp up to meet the demand and provide some price relief going forward.
Conservation by consumers is more important than ever.
“At the direction of the PSC, our regulated utilities offer technical and financial incentives to help customers make their homes and buildings more energy efficient to decrease energy costs, and improve comfort, health and safety. Those measures can include caulking and sealing windows and doors, reducing drafts, and making sure there is enough attic insulation. Homeowners might consider replacing single panes windows as the heat and cold just goes right through them. Additional federal incentives for energy upgrades under the Inflation Reduction Act need to be understood.”
Energy audits can be quite helpful.
“You might never know what could be improved until you have an extra set of eyeballs with the technical understanding and training of what to look for that are causing energy waste,” Bailey said.
Bailey said he hopes we have a mild winter. That would mean less natural gas demand. He said a very cold winter would not be in the best interest of ratepayers in this time of high prices.
“We are also encouraging utilities to do what they can with hedging contracts and forward contracting to offset and smooth out the increased costs to create additional pricing predictability for customers,” Bailey said. “We have seen them do very well over the past few years through buying in advance that avoids the spikes that would be seen if they were buying on the spot market all the time. That is reflected in more stable rates for consumers.”
He said one thing Mississippi is blessed with is a lot of underground natural gas storage capacity in salt domes. It has helped but replenishing the stores is more expensive.
