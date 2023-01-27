Rising mortgage rates and prices last year resulted in U.S. home sales falling to their lowest pace in nearly a decade.
The National Association of Realtors said this month that existing U.S. home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That is the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, during the housing crisis of the late 2000s that fueled the Great Recession.
Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, climbing to a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in a quest to cool the economy and tame inflation.
The higher mortgage rates have scared some buyers — as well as sellers — said BankPlus mortgage officer Summer Smith.
"2020 and 2021 were not normal interest rates when running in the twos and threes, and a lot of people got used to seeing those numbers," she said. "And as they're seeing those numbers increase as much as they have, it's scared them a little bit to either stay where they're at or wait a while to see what the rates do. I do think think the rates are steadying a bit right now, but even in the sixes, those are still good rates historically."
As rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments. That can discourage homeowners who locked in a far lower rate the last couple of years from buying a new home, and price out many would-be buyers. In 2022, first-time buyers accounted for only 26% of all home sales, the NAR said.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rate fell this month to 6.15%, its lowest level since September, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Still, it remains nearly double the 3.56% average rate a year ago.
While mortgage rates don't necessarily mirror the Fed's rate increases, they tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The yield is influenced by a variety of factors, including expectations for future inflation and global demand for U.S. Treasurys.
Smith said homebuyers have other options besides a 30-year fixed mortgage.
"If they don't like the 30-year there are other options ARM loans and other ways we can get a loan," she said. "We try to put them in what we can that benefits then the most, and when rates do come down they can refinance at that time."
As far as tips for a homebuyer, other than feeling comfortable with the payments, Smith said a good debt-to-income ratio is important.
"Make sure debt is paid on time. If your credit cards are maxed out, pay down to a third of the balance to keep credit scores good. And keep up your reserves just in case you need it. Even if don't need it for the payment we like to see that to fall back on."
The NAR said the median national home price for all of last year jumped 10.2% to $386,300, and it's up 42% from 2019, before ultra-low mortgage rates and pandemic-fueled demand sent the market into a frenzy. That translates to a median $114,000 increase in housing wealth in three years.
"So, homeowners have done well during this housing (market) from 2019 through COVID until now," said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist. "The one big negative for home sales is home prices, which have risen dramatically, much faster than peoples' income."
Tommy Morgan of Tommy Morgan Realty has been a broker since 1970 and a broker/owner for more than 30 years. With offices in Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville and agents in Corinth, New Albany, Pontotoc and Fulton, Morgan has a good pulse of the market in Northeast Mississippi and beyond.
"I don't don't see the demand lessening, but as far as people qualifying for as much of a house as they want, because of higher interest rates, it's going to be tougher to navigate," he said. "We're been riding a real high with COVID, but business is actually better now than it was before COVID, and that's a positive."
Morgan said there are other factors than just interest rates.
"I've always paid more attention to supply and demand. Demand is still good, but supply is still low, so that tells me business is going to be good. I anticipate a good year," he said.
Nationwide, the inventory of homes for sale fell for the fifth consecutive month in December, to 970,000 homes. That's down 13.4% from the previous month, but up 10.2% from December 2021, and amounts to a 2.9-month supply at the current sales pace, the NAR said. In a more balanced market between buyers and sellers, there is a 5- to 6-month supply.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
