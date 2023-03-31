David C. Wilson is not keen on fancy titles or anything that may be construed as pretentious. Case in point, his title in the small business he founded, Southern Spoon, Inc., which manufactures HogWine Finishing Sauces and Rub, is Keeper of the Sauce.
Wilson is the former chief administrative officer for the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Shortly after leaving that job, he started a business in 2007 marketing his HogWine sauces, developed from years of experimenting in the kitchen.
It was hard work taking weekends and holidays to travel everywhere from Jackson to the Mississippi Delta to Memphis to sell the HogWine products to grocery stores and restaurants. While his sauces were well received, he eventually put the business on the back burner. This lasted until the COVID-19 lockdown, when Wilson’s son joined the company and encouraged his father to have his products tested to make improvements and demonstrate how healthy the products are.
Recently, he took his improved sauces to Bentonville, Arkansas, where he was asked to make a pitch to Walmart at the request of their buyers. With the odds stacked against him, and armed with the knowledge of a 2% success rate with the largest retailer in the world, he soon received an exciting call. Walmart wanted to carry his products and was making plans to stock them in 614 locations from Texas to Georgia.
The success with Walmart was surreal.
“It was truly a religious experience to go from loading 31 cases of HogWine into a 2003 Honda Accord to Walmart recently ordering 2,600 cases of HogWine,” Wilson said. “All of those cases wouldn’t fit in the 18-wheeler. We had to leave three pallets on the manufacturer’s loading dock and go back to make a second shipment.”
While the world does not need another barbeque sauce, Wilson felt there was room for better finishing sauces made from 100% fresh ingredients with no fillers.”
Made from a proprietary blend of 17 herbs, spices and other fresh ingredients, HogWine sauces are basted over meat or vegetables.
“The Original Finishing Sauce is an economic value in a time of inflation that enhances the flavor of many different foods,” Wilson said. “It is best applied during the final stages of cooking to bring out the flavor of the food. It doesn’t overpower anything. It just makes it more palatable. The Reserve Finishing Sauce is geared towards the health-driven consumer with two Ph.D. food scientists assisting in testing and documenting testing its health properties.”
The company also has a third product, a rub, from the same ingredients used in the bottled sauces. It has been deemed the best rub on the market from Chef Barry O’Connor, a Michelin star chef from Ireland, who gave HogWine an unsolicited assessment.
Wilson doesn’t want to “hog” all the credit.
“This success wouldn’t have happened without the help of my son, David M. Wilson, dubbed Keeper of the Dream, who is more efficient than me in accounting and business development, and our advertising guru, Matt Whitfield, who carries the mantle as Keeper of the Brand,” Wilson said. “Both are invaluable to the HogWine success story.”
Wilson sees marketing his product as part entertaining, part showmanship, and part provider of a darn good sauce.
“With everything HogWine does, we try to evoke the nostalgia of a different time and place,” he said. “We believe in loosening up and having fun with the customers. We think fun times with good friends and family gatherings that include laughter, patriotism and giving thanks to God helps bond our customers and builds trust and support for our brand.”
Other key elements of success that make up the company’s philosophy include cutting no corners, imagination, creativity, a focus on quality, hometown values and financing the business to this point without outside capital that could possibly splinter its focus.
“Years ago, HogWine placed a bet on itself,” Wilson said.
Wilson was the oldest son of a mother who came from a family of 10 children. Family gatherings were numerous and fun. Cooking and eating were focal points, right after a round of Arkansas golf (think croquet with wooden mallets and balls). He recalls that five Delta families, including his, bought an A-frame cabin named The Fin Club.
“A country club it was not,” Wilson said. “Fish were caught and fried that same afternoon from the banks of Lake Ferguson, drinks were always cold (and mostly of the adult variety), conversations were loud, swearing was never a problem, depression seemed a thousand miles away and you better act like your true self or risk being called out.
"An indoor rotisserie with an amazing sauce being applied to a hunk of meat was a sight to behold. Replicating that sauce is a sincere form of flattery. This was the atmosphere where HogWine first came into conscious play.”
Wilson said those delightful sensory experience never left his brain. About 10 years after those Fin Club gatherings, he began experimenting. The name of the sauce was changed from HogWash to HogWine and Wilson started marketing the products.
“Sales were acceptable, but nothing Hunts or Heinz were worried about,” Wilson said. “Enter son and Matt. Matt was a disciple of HogWine from the very first taste. The team was complete, God was at the helm and HogWine sold itself if given a try.
"Our duty was clear. Get it in the hands of people who cook and even those that don’t. HogWine makes a super gift when attending a party when you are in need of a gift of appreciation.”
Wilson has held mental health licenses since 1989. In addition to working at UMMC, he was director of three mental health centers in Lake Village, Dumas and McGee, Arkansas. Today, he primarily does forensic mental health evaluations involving testifying in court as to the severity of mental and emotional issues.
“But I am now better known as the Keeper of the Sauce,” Wilson said.
