HogWine

Mississippi businessman David Wilson developed HogWine barbecue sauce and rub. He recently pitched it to Walmart, which now carries the products.

 Courtesy of HogWine

David C. Wilson is not keen on fancy titles or anything that may be construed as pretentious. Case in point, his title in the small business he founded, Southern Spoon, Inc., which manufactures HogWine Finishing Sauces and Rub, is Keeper of the Sauce.

Newsletters

Recommended for you