Goodwill Industries of Mississippi has announced that David Hollingsworth, President and CEO, will retire July 31, 2021.
Hollingsworth has served Goodwill of Mississippi for eight years, the final six years leading the organization as President and CEO. Through his leadership, the Goodwill Mission has grown into a social enterprise organization – serving more persons, offering more retail shopping and donation centers, improving job skills and job readiness through workforce development, and offering innovative advances such as ecommerce shopping, digital skills courses and virtual job interviewing training to the community.
During his tenure as President & CEO, Goodwill of Mississippi was recognized as the state’s No. 1 employer of people with disabilities by APSE, singled out as one of the Best Companies in the state by the Mississippi Business Journal, recognized for having Goodwill’s National Volunteer Mission Leader of the Year, and Hollingsworth was recognized as a Best CEO in Mississippi by the Mississippi Business Journal.
“David Hollingsworth has been an exceptional CEO for Goodwill Industries of Mississippi,” states Ricki Garrett, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Goodwill of Mississippi. “He has brought a wealth of experience, creativity, and compassion to this role and has made Goodwill a financially sound and life changing organization.”
A national search will be conducted to find Mr. Hollingsworth’s successor.
Goodwill of Mississippi is an independent, not-for-profit organization with a Mission of assisting people with disabilities and other barriers to obtain employment. The organization was founded in Jackson, Mississippi in 1957 and its territory covers 59 counties in central Mississippi. Funding is primarily generated through recycling of community donations, which are sold at Goodwill retail outlets – and that process creates jobs. Eighty-three cents of every dollar goes directly towards training, career services and employment.