Kenneth Holloway has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) as a shipping and fulfillment specialist in the PTK Store.
Holloway will process and ship all orders received by the Store — an estimated 40,000 packages a year. He will also help fulfill packets for new Phi Theta Kappa members, a key part of PTK’s recognition process.
Prior to joining the Phi Theta Kappa staff, Holloway served as the Chief of Staff for Representative Jeramey Anderson in the Mississippi Legislature, where he was the primary advisor to the Representative on all matters of policy and involvement. He helped craft legislation and interacted with constituents and other key members of society.
A native of Pascagoula, Holloway attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Millsaps College. He will graduate in May 2021 from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in business administration. He began working at PTK part-time in August.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.