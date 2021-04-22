Builders have the answer to the shortage of existing homes on the market in Mississippi.
But they are fighting their own battle – high prices for materials and selling at the price they need to cover costs and make a decent profit.
Lumber is, of course, the primary component in a stick-built home.
The price of wood is a widely known problem.
A 2-by-4 by eight foot pine board costs roughly four times what it did a couple of years ago, said Pat Nelson, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Mississippi.
Lumber prices have spiraled upward because of the demand while tree growers have contributed to an oversupply.
Another not-so-widely known problem is the cost of other components – windows and roofing, to name two -- Nelson said in an interview.
Steve Magee, owner of Croft Windows and Doors in Magnolia, which sells its products around the country, said there is a huge demand for his products.
Magee said that he does not track sales by state, and that could explain why his business is doing well overall and that he does not perceive the Mississippi market as being down.
However, the U.S. Census Bureau does. Single-family housing permits issued in Mississippi in February totaled 481, down from 536 a year earlier, according to the bureau.
The petrochemical industry – which produces vinyl, one of the two primary materials used in his manufacturing (the other is metal) -- was considered a “nonessential” industry during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when federal, state and local governments started curtailing interaction among people.
So the lack of production caused the price of derivatives such as vinyl to climb.
Due to the rising cost of building, there may come a “day of reckoning.” When a person pays $400,000 for a house that not much earlier was $300,000, “you're going to be upside down from Day One,” meaning the house will cost more than it is worth, Magee said.
Nelson said that building an 1,800-square-foot house costs $20,000 to $26,000 more now than a year ago, before the lumber prices started skyrocketing.
That causes a ripple effect. Appraisers are reluctant to factor in the higher prices and banks are skittish about lending on an inflated property, Nelson said.
One person, who asked not to be identified, said that there seems to be a lag between rapidly increasing house prices and “comparables” that appraisers rely on.
“The gap does exist because residential appraisers typically rely heavily on the market approach to value, i.e., they review past comparable sales to arrive at a market value for the subject,”
Jean M. McCarty, executive director of the Mississippi Coalition of Appraisers, said in an email.
“Appraisers cannot create additional value for today's sale out of thin air . . ., McCarty said. “but must know whether there has been a rise in sales prices, how much and when that increase began. And thus 'time adjustments' should be given to historical sales data if their market analysis shows values have increased.”
Meantime, Nelson said: “There a lot of slabs in Mississippi, and not just Mississippi, but across the country.
“Foundations are poured and the rest of the house is just sitting there not framed,” he said.
Builders “are just waiting it out,” Nelson said, referring to the current price of materials.
John Michael Rainey, owner of Tailored South Homes of Ridgeland and the association's 2021 Builder of the Year, said in an interview that right now we “have nothing under construction.”
Wally Bennett, owner of Bennett's Do-It Center in Louisville, said that he is able to supply the largest customers, though it is a stretch sometimes.
He concentrates on Starkville, which is 30 miles from his business and home of Mississippi State University.
Homes are being built there “left and right,” he said.
Nelson said that “university towns are doing real well right now” in terms of homebuilding.
Elsewhere, there are more than a few concrete slabs awaiting lumber.