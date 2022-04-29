According to the latest available information from the National Center for Health Statistics, there were 12,200 home health agencies in the U.S., and about 80% of those were for-profit agencies. The number of patients who received and ended care was 4.5 million.
In Mississippi, the State Department of Health’s latest report on home health agencies published in 2017 shows that 49 agencies responded to the 2015 survey of agencies licensed by the department. Forty of those were free-standing facilities and nine were hospital-based. Seventy-one percent were for-profit. The same survey found 89,410 patients served by the home health agencies, up from 85,209 the previous year.
The Mississippi Department of Health Licensure and Certification’s list of health facilities released in March 2022 showed 49 home health agencies, including 38 private freestanding facilities, nine hospital-based and one Memphis-based facility serving Mississippi.
The Mississippi Home Health Association was chartered as a non-profit corporation in 1975 “to operate for the benefit of member home health agencies, home health related agencies and the benefit of the public in fostering and maintaining high standards of home health care.”
The corporation changed its name to Mississippi Association for Home Care in 1990 to “more accurately reflect our membership's primary focus on care.”
MAHC said it has experienced significant expansion in the past few years in membership services and educational offerings because of support from its members and the growth of the industry overall. All 82 Mississippi counties are served by MAHC members. Associate membership in the association includes private duty agencies, medical equipment suppliers, IV companies, consultants and professional service providers.
MAHC has as its mission to serve the health needs of residents by promoting high standards of patient care in home health care.
Becky Knight, a registered nurse and president of Kindred at Home’s South Region based in Flowood, is president of MAHC. Kindred at Home is one of the nation's largest providers of home care services with locations in 40 states.
Knight provided answers by email to Mississippi Business Journal’s questions about home health care in the state.
MBJ: What role are home health care providers playing in Mississippi?
BK: Home health agencies in Mississippi have always been instrumental in helping to keep patients out of facilities and in their home, which is where the majority of patients prefer to receive their medical care.
Skilled nursing and therapy, along with ancillary services like a home health aide or medical social worker have allowed patients to recover and rehabilitate from medical conditions and surgical procedures.
Home health also helps patients who have both acute and chronic medical conditions by providing assessment, teaching and monitoring of those conditions as well as providing skilled interventions, like wound care or IV therapy.
MBJ: Have home health care providers been in higher demand because of COVID-19?
BK: Home health utilization has increased as the result of COVID 19. Patients, who may have transferred to a skilled nursing facility, rehab or swing bed prior to Covid are now discharging to home health.
There is a variety of reasons patients are skipping the post acute facility. In our experience, we have seen many patients afraid of going to facilities, specifically the (skilled nursing facilities). The lockdown of those facilities during the surge, as well as the mortality rate from Covid has a fear factor among seniors that is increasing the rate of refusals to those facilities.
Additionally, during the beginning of the pandemic, as physicians were looking for alternative ways to treat their patients, the benefits of home health care became very apparent.
MBJ: What are the advantages of home health care nurses and respiratory therapists and others compared to patients needing to travel to a doctor’s office?
BK: Home health comes to the patient. The patient does not have to worry about transportation to and from the doctor’s office. They don’t have to worry about getting out when the weather is bad, or finding someone to take them to their appointment. They can receive the care they need in the comfort and convenience of their home.
Traditional home health consists of the skilled services of nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. We do not provide respiratory care under the (home health) benefit.