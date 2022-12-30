The Homeless Animals Relief Project was founded in 1997 by Linda Chitwood. Since 1997, HARP has paid for over 20,000 cats' spay and neuter surgeries. HARP's mission is to reduce cat suffering and overpopulation by offering free or very low cost birth control surgery (spay or neuter) to cats and kittens living with low income individuals in north Mississippi, and to feral (wild) cats.
The agency focuses on spay/neuter as the cost-effective choice to improve feline welfare but help cats with injuries and illnesses or in high-risk situations when they encounter those cats.
HARP is ran by a host of volunteers and 4 veterinarians and director Linda Chitwood. HARP has fixed 789 cats, increased number of cats fixed by 33% from previous year and HARP's application process is easily accessible. Cat owners can find HARP online, through word-of-mouth, from press releases in the local newspapers, on the newly created HARP Facebook page, through their website, or referrals from other local animal shelters.
Chitwood is the author of "$50 for a Cat Head" and has been a speaker on numerous podcasts and at conferences on animal welfare.
