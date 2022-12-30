Homeless Animals Relief Project

The Homeless Animals Relief Project was founded in 1997 by Linda Chitwood. Since 1997, HARP has paid for over 20,000 cats' spay and neuter surgeries. HARP's mission is to reduce cat suffering and overpopulation by offering free or very low cost birth control surgery (spay or neuter) to cats and kittens living with low income individuals in north Mississippi, and to feral (wild) cats.

Newsletters

Recommended for you