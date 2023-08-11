Honorees announced for Mississippi Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” annual contest From staff reports Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mississippi Business Journal recently announced the honorees for its 2023 “Best Places to Work” contest.Honorees are selected in categories ranging from small businesses to “mega-large” businesses.This year’s honorees, nominated by the public, include:SMALL CATEGORY— Tyler Technologies, first place— Healthcare Providers Insurance Company (HPIC), second place— BadgePass, third placeFinalists:— The Solutions Team— MP Design Group— EastGroup Properties— TempStaff— EMI Staffing— Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay, P.A.MEDIUM CATEGORY— Business Communications Inc. (BCI), first place— Blackburn Construction, second place— Origin Bank, third placeFinalists:— First Federal— FBBInsurance— Ross & Yerger— Mutual Credit UnionLARGE CATEGORY— PriorityOne Bank, first place— Southern Pipe & Supply, second place— Cadence Insurance, third placeFinalist:— Itawamba Community CollegeMEGA-LARGE CATEGORY— Viking Range, first place— YAK ACCESS, second placeLearn more about the honorees in this month’s issue, which is available in print and online now.Subscribers can read the e-edition at https://www.djournal.com/mbj/eedition/.The Mississippi Business Journal is the premier source of business and economic development news in the Magnolia State.For more information about its annual contests, visit https://www.djournal.com/mbj/site/events.html. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ Daily E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday morning, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business The Economy Publishing Sports Police Recommended for you Latest Posts Mississippi Business Journal Honorees announced for Mississippi Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” annual contest 1 hr ago Mississippi Business Journal Ensuring easy livin’ for future generations 5 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Mississippi 811 celebrates 8/11 with blood drive, reminds individuals to call before digging 5 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Colyer joins MC as director of financial aid 6 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Mississippi College rolls out red carpet to welcome new students 6 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ Daily E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday morning, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters