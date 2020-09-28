JAKE HOOD

Jake Hood has joined the Holmes Community College family as a speech instructor on the Grenada Campus.  

Hood earned his Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication and Psychology as well as his Master of Arts in Speech Communication and Business Administration at Oregon State University. He served as a graduate teaching assistant at Oregon State University, as well, before becoming a full-time speech communication instructor for the institution. Following OSU, he taught speech communication at Linn-Benton Community College in Oregon.  

