Mississippi has its first rum distillery with Circle Hook Distilling on the Gulf Coast.
Owners Eli and Amy Underhill were inspired by the salt marshes and white sand of the area to bring to life a rich product they feel puts the perfect cap on a day.
The name comes from Eli Underhill’s long association with fishing in Alaska. A circle hook is used for long-lining halibut and black cod as well as in sport fishing.
“So, the name is an homage to many years spent in pursuit of fish,” Amy Underhill said. “The distillery is Eli’s passion project. He has always loved cooking and fine wines and spirits. He drew inspiration from the winery of a family friend he visited during his California childhood. In the late 2010s, all of these snowballed into a nearly obsessive study of fermentation techniques, yeast varieties, the distillation process and all things related to developing liquors with a robust flavor palette. Next thing I knew, I was working a bottling line!”
After 20-plus years of running a commercial fishing business in Sitka, Alaska, the Underhills sold their halibut and black cod fishing rights and invested in the distillery.
Although rum has a long history thought to begin as early as several thousand years ago with the Chinese and Malay people, modern-day rum got its beginning on sugarcane plantations in the Caribbean. Plantation workers on the island of Barbados discovered a byproduct of the sugar refining process called molasses that, when boiled down multiple times, could be made into alcohol.
“Our prior experience in the liquor industry had been strictly as consumers,” Amy Underhill said. “Eli worked as a captain on supply boats in the oil industry and has his 2600-ton master’s license. His background is commercial fishing, and mine is in clinical research.”
The distillery’s Circle Original Rum was first available in stores in March 2022.
“We've developed a bunch of raving fans quickly,” Amy Underhill said. “We have entered several tasting competitions, earning gold medals at the Denver International Spirits Competition, The SIP Awards and the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards.”
She said Circle Hook has had positive feedback from liquor store owners.
“They say that anyone who tries us, buys us, even those who profess to not liking rum,” she added.
The distillery’s second release, Circle Hook Silver, just recently shipped and will be in stores soon.
A third release, Circle Hook Agricola, made with juice from 100% Mississippi heirloom sugarcane, will be released this fall.
“With these products, we are seeking to honor Mississippi and the Gulf Coast region,” Amy Underhilll said. “The Silver and Agricola bottles feature beloved wildlife created by local artists Elizabeth Huffmaster and Cissy McCabe Quinn.”
Circle Hook Original Rum is available at liquor stores throughout Mississippi and was recently approved in Alabama and should be in stores there soon.
