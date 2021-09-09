HORNE has acquired REDi Health to use data analytics to improve healthcare in rural areas, officials from the companies announced this week.
Neil Forbes, managing partner of HORNE, and Kathy Watts, managing partner of HORNE Healthcare made the announcement along with Jeff Grandia and John Wadsworth of REDi Health.
“We’ve worked with John and Jeff for years, and their mission of serving rural America is another way for the firm to deliver with care,” Forbes said. “We are proud to have REDi Health joining us and are excited about the future.”
Grandia and Wadsworth are now partners at HORNE in the Healthcare focus area. “We are so excited about being able to provide data analytics to rural healthcare,” Watts said.
REDi stands for Rural Economic Development inspired. The founders, Grandia and Wadsworth, have worked with dozens of the top 100 health systems in the U.S. over the last 20 years. REDi Health is a company that uses data and analytics to improve healthcare in rural and underserved communities. The company advises states and communities on the best ways to use this data to improve patient outcomes, reduce physician burnout and reduce cost of care.
Rural areas often don’t have access to data that can make operations more efficient, and that’s how REDi Health has helped many hospitals and clinics.
For example, the company has integrated data from medical records, pharmacies and billing systems, which allowed healthcare workers to see what kind of care each patient was receiving, as well as medication and outstanding bills. This reduced the number of no-show appointments and allowed better coordination of care.
Groups that benefit from these services include physician services, community health centers, critical access facilities, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
“John and I have been supporting healthcare and healthcare transformation with a baseline of data for over a decade,” Grandia said. “We have an opportunity now to provide value of data to all these rural communities across this country.”
Wadsworth agreed.
“We’ve been working with the HORNE family for the better part of a decade and are thrilled now to be part of that family officially and bringing analytics to rural communities,” he said.